Watch CBS News

"Sunday Morning" Full Episode 5/22

Jane Pauley hosts our annual "Design Issue," from Santa Barbara, Calif., in which we explore various ways design affects our lives. Featured: David Pogue looks at wearable health data monitors; Luke Burbank meets a couple who built their dream home out of recycled shipping containers; Tracy Smith explores the evolution of surfboards; Seth Doane meets a Welshman who transforms beaches into fleeting works of art; Martha Teichner looks at an innovative form of agriculture, vertical farming, while Kelefa Sanneh checks out "living walls" as interior décor; Serena Altschul checks out the latest fashion trend: second-hand clothes; and Susan Spencer delves into the artistry behind such household items as the paper clip. Also: Lee Cowan profiles singer Kenny Loggins.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.