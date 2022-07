Here Comes The Sun: Sen. Raphael Warnock and Henri Matisse’s “The Red Studio” Senator and Reverend Raphael Warnock sits down with John Dickerson to discuss his hope to be re-elected this fall. Also, Rita Braver visits a new installation at the Museum of Modern Art, featuring Henri Matisse’s painting “The Red Studio.” “Here Comes The Sun” is a closer look at some of the people, places and things we bring you every week on “CBS Sunday Morning.”