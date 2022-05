Man arrested in Buffalo mass shooting that killed 10 It was a busy Saturday afternoon at Tops Supermarket in Buffalo, N.Y., in a predominantly Black neighborhood, when a gunman started firing, his weapon's barrel bearing a racist message. Ten people were killed, and another three wounded, before an 18-year-old white man wearing body armor was arrested, for what was the deadliest mass shooting in the U.S. this year. Correspondent Nancy Chen reports.