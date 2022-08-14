CBS News App
The attack on Salman Rushdie, and on free speech
The attempted murder of the renowned author, long targeted by Islamic fundamentalists over his novel "The Satanic Verses," is the latest sad chapter in the life of a quiet but dedicated hero of free expression. Correspondent Lee Cowan reports.
