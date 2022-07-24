Sandy Duncan on life before and after "Peter Pan" Entertainer Sandy Duncan danced in her first recital at age five in a tiny Texas oil town. She would go on to star in films and on Broadway, earning three Tony nominations (including for the 1979 revival of "Peter Pan") and two Emmy nominations (including for her role in the landmark mini-series "Roots"). Not to mention guest starring with a gaggle of Muppets. Duncan, now 76, talks with correspondent Mo Rocca about achieving her greatest triumph after recovering from a brain tumor behind her left eye.