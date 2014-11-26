CBSN
The first public hearing in the House impeachment inquiry against President Trump begins Wednesday. Mr. Trump is accused of withholding military aid to Ukraine in exchange for Ukraine investigating Democrats. "60 Minutes" correspondent John Dickerson joins "CBS This Morning" to put the impeachment inquiry into context.
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s office, just south of St. Louis, Missouri, has 17 new babies in their department -- all of them less than a year old. Meg Oliver reports.
The arctic blast gripping more than 220 million Americans is forecast to bring more record-breaking low temperatures Wednesday. Freeze warnings are up as far south as Texas, with winter weather advisories up as far north as Michigan. David Begnaud reports.
Lessons learned on the battlefield can be every bit as valuable as those learned in school. Some veterans are sharing their hard-earned education with others. David Martin explains.
The House Intelligence Committee is holding its first public impeachment hearing, featuring testimony from two key witnesses
Staff will be set up to "react in real time" with a "rapid response"
Doctors at Cook Children's Medical Center planned to stop treatment for Tinslee Lewis after invoking the state's "10-day rule"
9 University of Southern California students have died since August – at least three by suicide, others by unknown means
More than 300 records could be shattered — from the central plains to New England and as far south as Florida
The high-stakes visit comes weeks after Turkey launched an offensive against a U.S. ally in Syria
"There is a cultural problem," said Franklin College Professor Hank Nuwer, who has studied fraternity drinking trends for decades
Central bank likely to hold off on additional interest rate cuts unless growth cools significantly
The tech giants have promised $4.5 billion for more affordable housing, but will the money make a difference?
Seattle District Court finds State Department's 2018 move to reverse Obama-era ban on free, downloadable gun plans violated federal procedural law
"Protesting and change has always, I think, been in the DNA of people" in Montgomery, known as the "Cradle of the Confederacy," Reed said
Search for Taylor Williams, who was reported missing in Florida five days ago, has now expanded to Alabama, police said Monday
"Quilty will not be contained. And he has no shame"
The first public hearings of the impeachment inquiry that begin Wednesday mark the fourth time in history that Congress has considered removing a president from office. The last time was 1998 when the House of Representatives impeached President Bill Clinton. Nancy Cordes takes a look back at how they compare.
All social events for fraternities and sororities were suspended at Washington State University after the death Tuesday of a student possibly tied to alcohol. It’s the second fraternity-related death in the past week and the fourth college campus death in the past month that's led to fraternity suspensions or crack-downs on frat parties. Jamie Yuccas reports.
Surgeons at a Detroit hospital recently performed what’s believed to be the first double lung transplant on a 17-year-old patient whose lungs were irreparably damaged due to vaping. Doctors at Henry Ford Health System say he’s slowly recovering. They are pleading with everyone to stop using e-cigarettes. Dean Reynolds reports.
In an exclusive TV interview, a former McDonald’s employee tells CBS News why she is suing the fast food giant over sexual harassment. Anna Werner spoke to Jenna Ries about her claims.
Dating apps offer seemingly endless potential matches at your fingertips, turning an intimate experience into something that feels more like a video game. But because users hide behind virtual profiles, it's easy to ghost, harass, and view others as non-human — and now that bots are populating these platforms, some actually are. As the industry continues to grow, some experts question whether dating app companies are really interested in helping people find love, or if they have an incentive to keep people in an endless cycle of searching and matching without any real connection.
In most U.S. states, there are still laws on the books allowing children to get married. Advocates are working hard to change that, but they're running into some surprising opposition — on both sides of the political spectrum.
"One big orgy": That's the stereotype about the lifestyle of consensual non-monogamy — an arrangement where committed partners agree to have relationships with other people. But in this CBSN Originals documentary, people who have practiced non-monogamy for years say it's not all wild sex — or even all that wild. It takes a lot of work and carries a lot of stigma. And it's more popular than you may think.
CBS News takes viewers inside the real-life challenges facing migrant families split apart by the Trump administration's "Zero Tolerance" policy. The documentary provides an immersive look at the hotly debated issue through the eyes of those impacted the most.
In this CBSN Originals documentary, we look at whether private prison health care companies are contributing to the disturbing increase in suicides behind bars.
"I think there's a lot of passion," one student said. "I think a lot of people feel like we're at a crossroads we've never been at before"
The fifth presidential debate will be held in Georgia
Mark Sanford, who also served in Congress, said that he had attempted to inject the topic of fiscal responsibility "into the national debate"
The former South Carolina governor's campaign was primarily focused on fiscal responsibility
Bloomberg has also filed to get on the primary ballot in Alabama, but has not filed in any early primary states
Capitol Hill bracing for impeachment hearings; Wednesday's schedule for impeachment hearings.
The day before public impeachment hearings begin on Capitol Hill, only one of the highest-polling Democratic presidential candidates is holding a campaign event. CBS News political correspondent Ed O'Keefe and Washington Post national political reporter Sean Sullivan spoke to CBSN's "Red & Blue" about the impact impeachment hearings could have on the presidential election.
The Wall Street Journal's legal affairs reporter Brent Kendall joins CBSN's "Red and Blue" to discuss the Supreme Court's decision to not block a lawsuit filed by families of victims of the Sandy Hook school shooting against Remington Arms.
Ahead of Wednesday's public impeachment hearings, a CBS News poll finds more than half of Americans approve of the inquiry into President Trump. However, a majority of Americans are unhappy with how the probe is being handled by both Democrats in Congress as well as President Trump. CBS News director of elections and surveys Anthony Salvanto joins CBSN's "Red & Blue" to break down the numbers and discuss how both parties could try to sway public opinion.
Impeachment hearing set to begin Wednesday; Adam Schiff's plan for impeachment
When Terry Vereline crossed the finish line, she became the first paralyzed veteran to complete a marathon using an exoskeleton
The National Quilt Museum in Paducah, Kentucky, will display the finished product sometime next year
You can't get on the transplant list if you don't have a home or some kind of support system to help you post-surgery
"He was gonna die, 100 percent. There's no ifs, ands or buts — he was a goner," the seamen said
Calder Hodge was born with a rare birth defect and his legs were amputated above the knee at age 2
The State Department cited "ongoing political instability" in the nation
An unanimous jury found the most senior Catholic official guilty of molesting two 13-year-old choirboys in the late 1990s
9 University of Southern California students have died since August – at least three by suicide, others by unknown means
People magazine has named John Legend as this year's sexiest man alive. The 40-year-old said he's excited to have earned the honor. His wife, Chrissy Teigen, had fun with it online.
Bennett said his comments don't "take away what I have done ... and the stances that I took, the death threats I have had on my life"
After an "unprecedented" marketing campaign, the streaming service debuts Tuesday with spinoffs and reboots
The Disney+ customer service handle on Twitter attributed the error issues to high consumer traffic on the platform
The tech giants have promised $4.5 billion for more affordable housing, but will the money make a difference?
Manipulation expert Claire Wardle said people need to take responsibility when they share fake content on social media
Goldman Sachs, the issuer behind the tech-branded plastic, insists gender is not a factor in credit-decision process
Hundreds reported seeing a bright flash of light across the sky in at least two counties
The shy and solitary animals boast two tiny fangs and usually weigh less than 10 pounds
When Terry Vereline crossed the finish line, she became the first paralyzed veteran to complete a marathon using an exoskeleton
The Bracken Bat Cave, northeast of San Antonio, is the summer home of about 20 million insect-eating Mexican free-tailed bats
A unique program in Southern California pairs marine mammals with service members dealing with post-traumatic stress disorder
The six-hour operation is believed to be the first double-lung transplant for a victim of vaping
A new study found patients whose income dropped by 50% or more were 17% more likely to suffer from a cardiovascular event
One out of four seniors 65 or over will be injured by a fall each year, which can greatly affect quality of life and independence
Tech behemoth is reportedly sharing information with Ascension, a health system that includes over 2,600 hospitals and health care centers
An unfortunate accident involving a pricey Hermès purse leads to a messy lawsuit
As regulators examine health risks, e-cigarette maker will cut 16% of its workforce in a cost-cutting move
Harrods in London says its store Santa is only available to big spenders "in recognition of their loyal" patronage
The new class-action suit comes a week after McDonald's fired CEO over a "consensual relationship" with subordinate
The student was reportedly restrained face-down for nearly an hour before becoming unresponsive
Australia's highest court agreed Wednesday to hear an appeal from the most senior Catholic to be found guilty of sexually abusing children, giving Cardinal George Pell a last chance at getting his convictions overturned. Emma O'Sullivan from our partners at Network 10 reports from Canberra, Australia.
Hate crime murders in the U.S. reached a 27-year high in 2018, according to data released Tuesday by the FBI. Twenty-four people were killed in incidents classified as hate crimes, which includes the 11 worshipers slain last year at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh, the deadliest anti-Semitic crime in U.S. history.
Mercury skipped across the vast, glaring face of the sun in a rare celestial transit Monday. Stargazers used solar-filtered binoculars and telescopes to spot Mercury -- a tiny black dot -- as it passed directly between Earth and the sun.
SpaceX launched one of its Falcon 9 rockets from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida, carrying an additional 60 solar-powered Starlink internet relay satellites into orbit. The rocket's first stage later successfully landed back on Earth for a record fourth time.
The solar system's smallest, innermost planet resembled a tiny black dot Monday as it passes directly between Earth and the sun
Initial service is expected to begin next year with global connectivity expected in 2021
Engineers are adding inspections and tests to prevent repeat of parachute deploy problem
"We the People" is a collection of watercolor paintings depicting the diversity of U.S. service members from every state of the union
Looking back at the wall that once divided Germany during the Cold War, and its collapse in November 1989
Extreme winds fanned the flames as fires threatened large portions of the Golden State
Noah, Liam, Carter – how many of these popular male baby names do you know?
Cartoonist Hugh Murphy's series of books details the tribulations modern life poses for a Tyrannosaurus Rex with very short arms
Nine students at the University of Southern California have died since late August. The ninth student who died was found in off-campus housing. Chris Holmstrom of CBS Los Angeles reports.
Campaigning is underway in Britain for next month's parliamentary elections. For some background on what exactly is going on, here's CBSN contributor Simon Bates, with this week's "London Calling"
A new study finds people whose income dropped by at least 50% were significantly more likely to have a cardiovascular event compared to those whose income went up. CBS News medical contributor Dr. Tara Narula, a board certified cardiologist, joined CBSN AM to explain.
A 9-month-old girl is at the center of a legal fight between her family and a Texas hospital. Tinslee Lewis was born with a rare heart defect, and she has a chronic lung disease. Doctors believe Tinslee's condition is irreversible, and her family went to court to stop plans to take her off life support. Caroline Vandergriff of CBS station KTVT reports from Fort Worth, Texas.