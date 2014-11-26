Netanyahu rejects Gaza peace plan, vows no military withdrawal until Hamas disarms
President Trump hailed the peace plan as a "historic agreement for the complete disarmament of Hamas and all other groups in Gaza."
President Trump hailed the peace plan as a "historic agreement for the complete disarmament of Hamas and all other groups in Gaza."
The United Arab Emirates' Abu Dhabi National Oil Company said one of its ships was targeted while transiting the strait on Saturday.
Sen. Bernie Sanders highlighted the hundreds of millions of dollars spent by outside organizations during the 2026 midterm cycle.
In a wide-ranging interview with the CBS News partner BBC News, Hunter Biden grew emotional as he discussed his father's condition, describing it as very sad to watch.
In Idaho, new mothers have ended up on a child abuse registry after testing positive for THC – a chemical found in marijuana. An investigation raises hard questions about who gets punished, and who doesn't.
"If you're looking for a black or white decision here, you're not going to find it," GOP Sen. Bill Cassidy said about his decision to support Todd Blanche's nomination for attorney general.
A 46-year-old man was arrested on reckless endangerment charges, and authorities are investigating whether the boat was an illegal charter.
Don Nelson was one of two coaches in NBA history to have at least 250 wins with three different franchises — Milwaukee, Dallas and Golden State.
Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, director of the National Institutes of Health, said "I trust the science" on vaccines as measles cases have risen to their highest levels in 35 years.
The discovery was made by an underwater fisherman who described it as the "most incredible" in his life.
In Port-au-Prince, Haiti's gang-controlled capital, there's an orphanage taking in the most at-risk kids. It's run by bestselling author Mitch Albom and his wife Janine.
British Columbia declared a state of emergency Saturday after a fast-moving wildfire destroyed homes and forced more than 20,000 people to flee their communities.
There are Americans who are "obscenely obese and at the same time malnourished," Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. says. He blames ultraprocessed food.
State Sen. Jarrett Keohokalole had criticized Rep. Ed Case's votes to send military aid to Israel and for a previous version of the SAVE America Act.
Daniel Kinahan, 49, faces charges of directing an organized crime group.
Indiana University football was known for losing. That changed with the recent historic season, when head coach Curt Cignetti and quarterback Fernando Mendoza led the team to a national championship.
Stacy Librandi went to Haiti as a volunteer new to disaster relief in 2010. Sixteen years later, she runs the largest and foremost emergency medical ambulance and medevac service in Haiti.
The total is also the eighth-largest Powerball jackpot in the game's history.
A scandal over a Cambridge academic shows that many universities still act like we’re living in 2020.
Are you worried about an AI market crash or a company going bankrupt? Don’t be. Just as with railroads 150 years ago, nothing can stop technological progress.
While radical left newcomers like Abdul El-Sayed get the media attention, veteran candidates like Roy Cooper in North Carolina and Sherrod Brown in Ohio could win back the Senate for Democrats.
CBS News received a second audio message from journalist Reza Valizadeh, who's been held in Iran's notorious Evin Prison since 2024. He gave an update on the prison conditions and on fellow American Kamran Hekmati, believed to be suffering from a recurring cancer.
The measure was approved in a 90 to 6 vote and now goes to the House.
Abelardo de la Espriella, a millionaire lawyer with a taste for spectacle, took office Friday.
In a narrow 50-49 vote, President Trump's former defense lawyer was confirmed as attorney general in a vote early Saturday.
The Pentagon on Friday released a new batch of documents and images related to UFOs, the fifth disclosure in recent months about the strange encounters.
Medicare supplemental insurance is often valuable for seniors, but particularly so this August. Here's why.
Interest earnings on a $40,000 high-yield savings account over the next year could be robust. Here's what to know.
Getting calls about the same debt from different debt collection companies? Here's why that may be happening.
A sudden slump in hiring has dramatically changed the outlook for the Federal Reserve's September interest rate decision.
Friday's jobs report showed employers shed jobs last month, rather than adding 95,000 new hires that had been forecast by economists.
Companies receiving billions in refunds for U.S. tariffs struck down by the Supreme Court should return money to consumers, Sen. Elizabeth Warren said.
The typical American's paycheck has grown faster since 2019 than in any stretch since the early 1980s. But prices climbed nearly as fast, swallowing about 80% of the wage increase.
Some families could face an additional $2,200 in food costs this year if their kids lose access to free school meals, according to one estimate.
CBS News 24/7 is the anchored streaming news service from CBS News and Stations, available free to everyone with access to the internet.
Hosted by Seth Doane. Featured: Saving a candlepin bowling alley; THC tests jeopardize young mothers; writer Gay Talese; actor Tim Curry; protecting the habitat of Venus fly traps; and the world's largest truck stop.
Sen. Bill Cassidy, who delivered the pivotal vote to confirm Todd Blanche as attorney general, told "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan" that it "wasn't a black or white decision," and said he is convinced the process to reinstate the proposed anti-weaponization "effectively is dead."
The Senate on Friday overwhelmingly voted for new sanctions on Russia amid its war with Ukraine, which the late Sen. Lindsey Graham had fought for before his death in July.
Sen. Bernie Sanders, who endorsed Abdul El-Sayed ahead of his victory in the Democratic primary, has also endorsed Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan in the Minnesota Senate race. He told "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan" that contest is going to be a "tight race" because "she's being outspent 7-1" by her opponent, Rep. Angie Craig.
Indiana University football was known for losing. That changed with the recent historic season, when head coach Curt Cignetti and quarterback Fernando Mendoza led the team to a national championship.
In Port-au-Prince, Haiti's gang-controlled capital, there's an orphanage taking in the most at-risk kids. It's run by bestselling author Mitch Albom and his wife Janine.
There are Americans who are "obscenely obese and at the same time malnourished," Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. says. He blames ultraprocessed food.
In Colombia, decades of fighting between the government, left-wing guerrillas, right-wing paramilitaries, and narco-traffickers preserved bird habitats in Colombia.
Jason Sudeikis and the cast and crew of "Ted Lasso" tell Norah O'Donnell about the show's improbable rise and positive message.
In Florida, a 29-year-old expectant mother is in hiding, concerned that she will be deported at any moment after the White House this week ended the Temporary Protected Status program for more than 300,000 Haitian nationals. Cristian Benavides has details.
Jackie, the beloved bald eagle from Big Bear Lake in Southern California who became an internet sensation, is fighting for her life at a specialized rehabilitation center after she was injured in a fight with two younger eagles. Ali Bauman has the latest on her condition.
After a federal appeals court halted construction of the White House ballroom on Friday, President Trump said he would appeal the ruling to the Supreme Court. Taurean Small has more.
Negotiations are ongoing between Iran and Oman regarding the management of the Strait of Hormuz. While those talks over the crucial waterway drag on, however, gas prices remain high for Americans. Imtiaz Tyab reports.
More than 1,500 firefighters were still in the Spokane area, as hot and dry conditions have returned to an area still reeling from the horrifying effects of wildfires that began a week ago and destroyed hundreds of homes. A suspect was arrested on arson charges in one of the blazes. Carter Evans has the latest.
Don Nelson was one of two coaches in NBA history to have at least 250 wins with three different franchises — Milwaukee, Dallas and Golden State.
Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, director of the National Institutes of Health, said "I trust the science" on vaccines as measles cases have risen to their highest levels in 35 years.
On this "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan" broadcast, Sens. Bill Cassidy and Bernie Sanders join Margaret Brennan.
"If you're looking for a black or white decision here, you're not going to find it," GOP Sen. Bill Cassidy said about his decision to support Todd Blanche's nomination for attorney general.
Sen. Bernie Sanders highlighted the hundreds of millions of dollars spent by outside organizations during the 2026 midterm cycle.
A sudden slump in hiring has dramatically changed the outlook for the Federal Reserve's September interest rate decision.
At issue is who pays to expand energy infrastructure when a data center needs as much electricity as a midsize city.
The typical American's paycheck has grown faster since 2019 than in any stretch since the early 1980s. But prices climbed nearly as fast, swallowing about 80% of the wage increase.
Friday's jobs report showed employers shed jobs last month, rather than adding 95,000 new hires that had been forecast by economists.
Companies receiving billions in refunds for U.S. tariffs struck down by the Supreme Court should return money to consumers, Sen. Elizabeth Warren said.
Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, director of the National Institutes of Health, said "I trust the science" on vaccines as measles cases have risen to their highest levels in 35 years.
On this "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan" broadcast, Sens. Bill Cassidy and Bernie Sanders join Margaret Brennan.
"If you're looking for a black or white decision here, you're not going to find it," GOP Sen. Bill Cassidy said about his decision to support Todd Blanche's nomination for attorney general.
The following is the transcript of an interview with National Institutes of Health Director Dr. Jay Bhattacharya that aired on "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan" on Aug. 9, 2026.
The following is the transcript of an interview with Sen. Bernie Sanders, Independent of Vermont, that aired on "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan" on Aug. 9, 2026.
In this web exclusive, Dr. Stephen Patrick, a newborn ICU doctor and researcher on how the opioid crisis affects pregnant women and infants, talks with CBS News' Erin Moriarty about what happens after a mother tests positive for a substance during pregnancy. Patrick argues that automatically referring mothers to child welfare or law enforcement over a single drug test - even for substances like marijuana, which are legal in much of the country - can create more harm than it prevents: driving women away from prenatal care, disproportionately affecting Black and Native American families, and separating moms from newborns without evidence of harm.
In more than 40 states, marijuana is now a legal method of relieving pain. But in Idaho, more than a thousand new mothers have ended up on a child abuse registry after testing positive for THC – a chemical found in marijuana – following childbirth. In other states, women have even been sent to jail. The findings of a joint investigation by "CBS Sunday Morning" and the Marshall Project raise hard questions about who gets punished, and who doesn't. Erin Moriarty reports. [This story was produced in partnership with The Marshall Project, a nonprofit news organization covering the U.S. criminal justice system.]
Hosted by Seth Doane. Featured: Saving a candlepin bowling alley; THC tests jeopardize young mothers; writer Gay Talese; actor Tim Curry; protecting the habitat of Venus fly traps; and the world's largest truck stop.
Federal officials issued a public health alert for meat products containing jalapeños that may be linked to a salmonella outbreak that has sickened hundreds of people across at least 27 states.
In a wide-ranging interview with the CBS News partner BBC News, Hunter Biden grew emotional as he discussed his father's condition, describing it as very sad to watch.
Daniel Kinahan, 49, faces charges of directing an organized crime group.
The following is the transcript of an interview with National Institutes of Health Director Dr. Jay Bhattacharya that aired on "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan" on Aug. 9, 2026.
The following is the transcript of an interview with Sen. Bernie Sanders, Independent of Vermont, that aired on "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan" on Aug. 9, 2026.
The following is the transcript of an interview with Sen. Bill Cassidy, Republican of Louisiana, that aired on "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan" on Aug. 9, 2026.
President Trump hailed the peace plan as a "historic agreement for the complete disarmament of Hamas and all other groups in Gaza."
A legend among writers and reporters, and a leading practitioner of the "New Journalism," Gay Talese talks of a career writing about the famous and not-so-famous, from Frank Sinatra, to aging sports figures, mobsters and nudists.
For more than six decades, Gay Talese has been a celebrated legend among writers and reporters – a leading practitioner of the "New Journalism." At 94, he talks with New Yorker writer Kelefa Sanneh of a career writing about the famous and not-so-famous (including mobsters, aging sports figures and nudists), and why his renowned 1966 Esquire article about Frank Sinatra didn't require his actually talking to the Chairman of the Board.
In 50 years on screen, Tim Curry, star of "The Rocky Horror Picture Show," "Clue" and "It," has played roles campy, comical, and menacingly sinister, yet his most inscrutable role is still Tim Curry. The actor talks with Turner Classic Movies host Ben Mankiewicz about his memoir "Vagabond" (which is decidedly not a Hollywood tell-all); the stroke he suffered in 2012, and learning how to speak again; and why he never sought to curry stardom. (Originally broadcast Oct. 19, 2025.)
Hosted by Seth Doane. Featured: Saving a candlepin bowling alley; THC tests jeopardize young mothers; writer Gay Talese; actor Tim Curry; protecting the habitat of Venus fly traps; and the world's largest truck stop.
A family-owned wallpaper company made luxury design their booming business. Meg Oliver takes a look inside Phillip Jeffries, the decor business turning walls into works of art.
On this edition of CBS Deals, we show you items that will help improve your everyday lifestyle. Visit cbsdeals.com to take advantage of these exclusive deals today. CBS earns commissions on purchases made through cbsdeals.com.
Meta, the parent company of Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and others, must pay nearly $1 billion after a court found the social media giant to have put children and teen users at risk. A New Mexico judge ruled that Meta must pay $567 million into a fund to pay for harm prevention and awareness, in addition to $375 million in civil penalties previously decided by a jury.
From labor shortages to environmental impacts, farmers are looking to AI to help revolutionize the agriculture industry. One California startup, Farm-ng, is tapping into the power of AI and robotics to perform a wide range of tasks, including seeding, weeding and harvesting.
At issue is who pays to expand energy infrastructure when a data center needs as much electricity as a midsize city.
Meta, the tech giant that operates Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and other platforms, faces another financial penalty for allegedly failing to keep kids safe. A New Mexico judge has ordered Meta to pay $567 million for its failure to warn the public about the dangers its products pose to children.
The carnivorous Venus fly trap is native to the Carolinas, but its population is dwindling due to loss of habitat. Correspondent Seth Doane talks with botanist Julie Moore, who has spent much of her life helping to save these remarkable plants; and with Damon Waitt, director of the North Carolina Botanical Garden, who discusses the unusual traits of a species that Charles Darwin called the most interesting plant in the world. (Originally broadcast April 26, 2026.)
Matt Walker, a geneticist and the CEO of Kindred Companion Sciences, joins "CBS Mornings" with his gene-altered beagle, Bailey, to discuss creating future options for people with severe pet allergies.
Researchers were able to peek at the sun's scorching surface with the help of the National Science Foundation's Daniel K. Inouye Solar Telescope, located on the island of Maui in Hawaii.
Hollywood actor Leonardo DiCaprio and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos have announced a $200 million fund set to protect species on the brink of extinction. Carter Evans has the story.
Guatemalan officials on Monday began evacuating two villages near the Fuego volcano due to the ongoing eruption.
The captain of a boat that overturned in New York Harbor was charged with reckless endangerment. Twelve people were saved, but a mother and her 5-month-old daughter died. Michael George reports.
Joe Shymanski, a, well-known Washington D.C. photographer, was murdered and dismembered in 2023. His ex-wife's former boyfriend, Brandon Holbrook, was convicted in the case. Shymanski's family still wonders if anyone else was involved.
C.C. Opanowski says it's still difficult to process the fact that a person she once loved was convicted of murder. She hopes that others can learn from her story.
Three people were killed during a shooting that began at an In-N-Out restaurant in Twin Falls, Idaho. The gunman died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, police said. Investigators have now released security footage as they probe the motive for the shooting.
Driving like a "Grand Theft Auto" player in real life is both illegal and highly dangerous, police warn. Kris Van Cleave went on a ride-along to see what the California Highway Patrol is dealing with.
Researchers were able to peek at the sun's scorching surface with the help of the National Science Foundation's Daniel K. Inouye Solar Telescope, located on the island of Maui in Hawaii.
The impact wasn't visible to the naked eye, but photos are expected to come from a lunar satellite at a later time.
The Soyuz MS-28 landing in Kazakhstan brought a 241-day stay in space to a successful conclusion.
An upgraded version of the world's most powerful rocket is key to landing NASA astronauts on the moon in the agency's Artemis program.
When scientists examined the preserved fragments of a meteorite that crashed in 2024, they found brine-like fluids and key molecules.
A look back at the esteemed personalities who've left us this year, who'd touched us with their innovation, creativity and humanity.
Summer is the time to enjoy live music, indoors and out. Scroll through our gallery of some of 2026's leading musical acts, featuring images by CBS News photojournalist Jake Barlow and photographers Ed Spinelli and Kirstine Walton.
Sylvie Cachay was found dead in an overflowing bathtub at the exclusive Soho House in New York City on Dec. 9, 2010. A water leak at the hotel gave away a timeline that may have revealed her killer.
The Obama Presidential Center, museum and library opens in Chicago with a star-studded grand opening ceremony and public watch party on Midway Plaisance.
Family seeks answers in death of newlywed who disappeared in 2005 while on Mediterranean honeymoon cruise.
Following the discovery of Celeste Rivas Hernandez's remains in a vehicle registered to D4vd last fall, what were the key developments that led to charges this week? On this episode of "Case by Case," we examine all of the new details coming out of the case against singer-songwriter David Anthony Burke, who professionally goes by D4vd. "48 Hours" correspondent Natalie Morales and CBS News chief correspondent Matt Gutman break down what we know so far about Celeste's death and the alleged abusive relationship she had with the singer.
On Friday, June 5, Brendan Banfield was sentenced to life in prison without parole for orchestrating an elaborate plot to murder his wife, Christine Banfield, while carrying on an affair with the family's au pair, Juliana Peres Magalhães. The scheme involved luring an unsuspecting man, Joseph Ryan, to the Banfield home and attempting to frame him for the crime. "48 Hours" correspondent Anne-Marie Green and "48 Hours" producer Michelle Sigona share the most passionate moments from victim impact statements. You'll also hear from Brendan Banfield in court as he maintained his innocence.
On April 29, prosecutors released a brief outlining their case against singer-songwriter D4vd, who has been charged in the murder of 14-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez. On this episode of "Case By Case," we examine the state's timeline of events, including the allegation that D4vd stabbed Celeste and went to great lengths to cover up the crime. Plus, an update on Nick Reiner who appeared in the same court just hours before D4vd. "48 Hours" correspondent Erin Moriarty and Los Angeles Times crime writer Richard Winton dig into the new details on both stories.
A preliminary hearing offers the clearest look yet at the case against singer-songwriter D4vd, who is charged with the murder of 14-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez. "48 Hours" correspondent Anne-Marie Green is joined by Los Angeles Times investigative crime writer Richard Winton to unpack the latest courtroom developments, the prosecution's strategy, the defense's response, and the evidence that could determine whether the case advances to trial.
The captain of a boat that overturned in New York Harbor was charged with reckless endangerment. Twelve people were saved, but a mother and her 5-month-old daughter died. Michael George reports.