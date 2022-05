Maury Povich + Connie Chung: A newsworthy love story After 31 years hosting his talk shows famous (and infamous) for their titillating topics, 83-year-old Maury Povich has announced his retirement, with the last original episodes of "Maury" airing this September. Povich and his wife, broadcaster Connie Chung, talk with correspondent Mo Rocca about their lives on- and off-camera.