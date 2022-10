How online anonymity changes behavior, for the worse The internet has made it easy, and depressingly common, to be nasty without fear of repercussions – a lack of restraint that psychologists call online disinhibition effect, or ODE. Correspondent David Pogue talks with experts who discuss why exchanges on social media can devolve into hateful, spiteful rages and name-calling that would never be acceptable when talking face-to-face.