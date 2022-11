On exhibit: "Van Gogh in America" One hundred years ago the Detroit Institute of Arts became the first museum in the U.S. to buy a work by Vincent Van Gogh, the Dutch Post-Impressionist who died in 1890. Now, the DIA honors the centenary of that landmark acquisition by presenting "Van Gogh in America," featuring 74 works from around the world, which explores America's introduction to the artist. Correspondent Rita Braver reports.