King Charles III through the years





Chris Jackson/Getty Images Before he became King Charles III, the eldest son of Queen Elizabeth II held the title Prince of Wales for longer than anyone in history. Charles ascended to the throne following the death of his mother, Britain's longest-reigning monarch, on Sept. 8, 2022. After seven decades as heir to the queen, King Charles III would now rule. In this photo, Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, inspects a royal guard at Garden Island Naval Base in Sydney, Australia, Nov. 9, 2012, as part of a tour marking Queen Elizabeth's Diamond Jubilee.

Prince Charles, 1948 AP Photo Britain's Princess Elizabeth, the future queen, holds her son Prince Charles at Buckingham Palace, following his christening on Dec. 15, 1948. Seated at right is her grandmother Queen Mary, the mother of her father, King George VI, who stands behind them.

The royal family OFF/AFP/Getty Images Princess Elizabeth, and her husband, Prince Philip, pose with their children Prince Charles and Princess Anne at Clarence House, the royal couple's London residence, in August 1951. The couple later had two more sons, Andrew and Edward.

Queen Elizabeth II's coronation AP Photo Britain's Queen Elizabeth II waves from the balcony of Buckingham Palace, following her coronation at Westminster Abbey in London on June 2, 1953. Also waving are the Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Charles and Princess Anne.

Prince Charles AP Photo Prince Charles poses at Buckingham Palace in London, Nov. 13, 1957.

Mother and son Bettmann/Getty Images Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Charles at Windsor in 1969.

Portrait AP Photo Britain's Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, poses for a 1969 photo dressed in his investiture regalia.

Prince Charles, 1969 AP Photo Britain's Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, in the uniform of the Colonel in Chief of the Royal Regiment of Wales, salutes at the Regiment's Colour presentation, at Cardiff Castle in Wales, June 11, 1969.

College Revue Douglas Miller/Getty Images Charles, Prince of Wales appears in the Trinity College, Cambridge annual revue, "Quiet Flows The Don," in a parody of weather forecasts, as "Weather Tim Nobler," February 23, 1970.

Polo Jean-Claude FRANCOLON/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images Prince Charles in a polo match around 1970.

Birthday portrait Carole Cutner/Getty Images Charles, Prince of Wales on leave from the army for his 26th birthday, in November 1974.

Cambridge University PA Images via Getty Images Prince Charles leaves Senate House, Cambridge, after receiving his Master of Arts degree from the university, March 8, 1975. The prince spent three years at Trinity College, Cambridge, reading archaeology, anthropology and history.

At the wheel Anwar Hussein/Getty Images Prince Charles, Prince of Wales arrives in his Aston Martin car to attend polo at Windsor Great Park on June 1, 1975 in Windsor, England.

Eligible bachelor Anwar Hussein/Getty Images Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, wearing a navy blue Ralph Lauren jumper and white jodhpurs, talks to Lady Sarah Spencer as they attend a polo match at Guards Polo Club in July 1977 in Windsor, England. Charles would later date and then marry Sarah's sister, Diana.

Prince Charles and Lady Diana Spencer AP Photo Britain's Prince Charles and Lady Diana Spencer pose following the announcement of their engagement on Feb. 24, 1981.

Royal wedding ARCHIVE/AFP/Getty Images Prince Charles and his bride, Diana, Princess of Wales, smile as they ride back to Buckingham Palace in a 1902 State Postillion Landau after their wedding at London's St. Paul's Cathedral, July 29, 1981.

Sealed with a kiss AP Photo Britain's Prince Charles and Princess Diana kiss on the balcony of Buckingham Palace in London after their wedding on July 29, 1981.

Honeymoon Anwar Hussein/WireImage via Getty Images Prince Charles, Prince of Wales and Diana, Princess of Wales, pose for a photo on the banks of the river Dee in the grounds of Balmoral Castle during their honeymoon on August 19, 1981 in Balmoral, Scotland.

A prince Is born AP Photo/John Redman Britain's Prince Charles poses with his wife, Princess Diana, and their newborn son, Prince William, as they leave St. Mary's Hospital in London on June 22, 1982, the day after William's birth.

Royal family portrait AP Photo The Prince and Princess of Wales, Charles and Diana, pose for a family portrait with their sons, Prince Harry, left, and Prince William, at Kensington Palace in London on Oct. 6, 1984. Prince Harry was born on Sept. 15, 1984.

Charles and Diana AP Photo Britain's Prince Charles and Princess Diana look their separate ways during a memorial service on their tour of South Korea on Dec. 20, 1992. Their marriage would end in divorce four years later.

At a parade JOHNNY EGGITT/AFP/Getty Images Princess Diana, Prince Harry, Prince William and Prince Charles watch the parade march past as part of the commemorations of V-J Day on Aug. 19, 1995, in London.

Tributes to Diana AP Photo/David Brauchli Prince Charles, right, accompanies his sons Prince William and Prince Harry after they arrived at Kensington Palace to view tributes left in memory of their mother, Princess Diana, following her death in a car crash, Sept. 5, 1997.

The Funeral of Diana, Princess of Wales Julian Parker/UK Press via Getty Images The Duke of Edinburgh, Prince William, Earl Spencer, Prince Harry and Charles, Prince of Wales join the funeral procession for Diana, Princess of Wales on the journey to Westminster Abbey, in London, Sept. 6, 1997.

Diana's Funeral AP Photo/Joel Robine/Pool Prince Charles and his two sons, William and Harry, wait in front of Westminster Abbey in London after the funeral ceremony for Princess Diana on Sept. 6, 1997.

Queen Mother Sion Touhig/Getty Images Princes William and Harry and Prince Charles appear with the Queen Mother during celebrations to mark her 101st birthday, Aug. 4, 2001 in London.

Charles and Camilla AP Photo/Alastair Grant Britain's Prince Charles and his bride Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, leave St George's Chapel in Windsor, England, following the church blessing of their civil wedding ceremony on April 9, 2005.

Memorial AP Photo/Leon Neal/Pool Prince Charles, left, Prince Harry, center, and Prince William arrive for the Memorial Service for Diana, Princess of Wales at the Guards' Chapel in London on Aug. 31, 2007. The service marked the 10th anniversary of Diana's death.

Sustainable agriculturalist SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images Britain's Prince Charles speaks at "The Future of Food" conference at Georgetown University in Washington, D.C., May 4, 2011. Charles became an advocate for numerous environmental causes.

Royal family in 2012 Dan Kitwood/Getty Images Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh are joined by members of the royal family on the balcony of Buckingham Palace after the Trooping the Colour ceremony and the Horse Guards Parade on June 16, 2012 in London.

The Order of the Garter service Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images Queen Elizabeth II, accompanied by Prince Charles, Prince of Wales and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge attend the Order of the Garter Service at St. George's Chapel on June 17, 2013 in Windsor, England. Knights of the Garter, previously limited to members of the aristocracy, are today personally chosen by the monarch in recognition of their public service.

Prince Charles in 2013 AP Photo/Alastair Grant Prince Charles arrives at St. Mary's Hospital in London where Prince Williams' wife Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, gave birth to a baby boy on July 22, 2013.

Braemer Highland Games Chris Jackson/Getty Images Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Charles, Prince of Wales attend the annual Braemer Highland Games at The Princess Royal and Duke of Fife Memorial Park on Sept. 7, 2013, in Braemar, Scotland.

Visit to India Chris Jackson/Getty Images Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, visit a Mumbai mobile creche during an official visit to India on Nov. 9, 2013, in Mumbai, India.

Trooping the Colour Danny Martindale/WireImage Prince George of Cambridge, the first grandchild of Prince Charles, attends the annual Trooping the Colour ceremony at Horse Guards Parade, June 13, 2015 in London.

Hyde Park Barracks CHRIS JACKSON/POOL/AFP via Getty Images Britain's Prince Charles, Prince of Wales tours the stables of the Household Cavalry Mounted Regiment, the Hyde Park Barracks in west London, October 24, 2017.

Malaysia MOHD RASFAN/AFP via Getty Images Britain's Prince Charles, Prince of Wales and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall depart after visiting the Sri Mahamariamman Temple in George Town, the capital of Malaysia's Penang state, Nov. 7, 2017. The two were on a seven-day visit in Malaysia.

Dominica visit Victoria Jones/PA Images via Getty Images The Prince of Wales talks to residents Sarah Charles and Thomas Serrant in Pointe Michel on Dominica, during his tour of hurricane-ravaged Caribbean islands, Nov. 19, 2017.

With Meghan, Duchess of Sussex DOMINIC LIPINSKI/POOL/AFP via Getty Images Britain's Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend the Prince of Wales's 70th Birthday Garden Party at Buckingham Palace in London, May 22, 2018.

Trooping the Colour Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images Prince Charles, Prince of Wales and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and wife of Prince Harry, are seen during Trooping the Colour on June 9, 2018 in London.

D-Day anniversary ARTHUR EDWARDS/AFP via Getty Images Britain's Prince Charles, Prince of Wales chats with D-Day veteran William Allen, at a service of remembrance at Bayeux cemetery on June 6, 2019 in Bayeux, northern France, as part of D-Day commemorations marking the 75th anniversary of the World War II Allied landings in Normandy.

The funeral of Prince Philip Pool/Max Mumby/Getty Images Prince Charles, Prince of Wales follows the coffin of his father, Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh as it is carried on a specially-designed Land Rover Defender hearse during his funeral procession to St. George's Chapel, Windsor Castle on April 17, 2021 in Windsor, England. The coffin, draped in his Royal Standard flag, was bearing his Royal Navy cap, sword and a bouquet of lilies, white roses, freesia and sweet peas,

Climate advocate JEFF J MITCHELL/POOL/AFP via Getty Images Britain's Prince Charles, Prince of Wales speaks during the opening ceremony of the COP26 U.N. Climate Change Conference in Glasgow, Scotland, Nov. 1, 2021.

State Opening of Parliament HANNAH MCKAY/POOL/AFP via Getty Images Britain's Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, accompanied by Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, follow the Imperial State Crown through the Royal Gallery after delivering the Queen's Speech during the State Opening of Parliament in London, May 10, 2022. The 96-year-old Queen Elizabeth II bowed out of the ceremony on her doctors' advice.

Carnival IAN VOGLER/POOL/AFP via Getty Images Britain's Prince Charles, Prince of Wales and Britain's Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall pose for pictures with performers as they attend a "mini-Carnival" display in the courtyard meeting at The Tabernacle, in London, July 13, 2022. It was the first Carnival celebration held since the start of the COVID pandemic.

Becoming king JONATHAN BRADY/POOL/AFP via Getty Images Britain's King Charles III speaks during a meeting of the Accession Council inside St. James' Palace in London on September 10, 2022, to proclaim Charles as the new king. The eldest son of Queen Elizabeth II vowed in his first speech to mourning subjects that he would emulate his "darling mama," who had died on September 8. "In taking up these responsibilities, I shall strive to follow the inspiring example I have been set," he said.

Queen's funeral DOMINIC LIPINSKI/POOL/AFP via Getty Images Britain's King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort sit in front of the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II during her state funeral at Westminster Abbey in London, September 19, 2022.

King Charles III HANNAH MCKAY/POOL/AFP via Getty Images Britain's King Charles III attends the state funeral and burial of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II on September 19, 2022.

Queen's funeral procession Neil Mockford/Getty Images King Charles III, with his sons Prince William, Prince of Wales and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, march in the procession following the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey, in London, on September 19, 2022.

Royal duty Neil Mockford/Getty Images King Charles III during the procession of the coffin towards Buckingham Palace following the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey on September 19, 2022 in London, England.