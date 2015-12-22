More problems fueling NASA moon rocket
A third attempt to fuel NASA's SLS moon rocket in a practice countdown was derailed by technical snags.
The comet is bigger than Rhode Island and could be "as big as 85 miles across," according to NASA.
The mission commander and his three crewmates are plowing through a full slate of research and public outreach.
The test was delayed twice following a series of unrelated glitches.
The first non-government, privately-funded crew docked at space station Saturday for NASA-sanctioned research.
The Axiom-1 flight carries a crew of four private citizens, with a former NASA astronaut as mission commander.
The megamaser, named Nkalakatha, was discovered by the MeerKAT telescope in South Africa.
The flight is the first in a series sanctioned by NASA to encourage private-sector development in Earth orbit.
A successful fueling test is required before NASA's new moon rocket can take off on its maiden flight.
The flight is the first of up to two NASA-sanctioned "private astronaut missions" per year to space station.
Engineers will try to complete a practice countdown and fueling test Monday for NASA's huge Artemis moon rocket.
On Earth, a high-pitched sound might travel 213 feet — but it will travel just 26 feet on Mars.
NASA is expected to set a launch date after evaluating the results of the countdown test.
To meet rising demand, SpaceX plans three rideshare missions per year to give small satellites access to space.
The company has now launched four crewed New Shepard commercial space missions.
The Ukrainian military said its forces had badly damaged the ship with a missile strike off Ukraine's battered southern coast.
Grand Rapids police say they will not identify the officer unless he's named as a suspect.
InspectIR COVID-19 Breathalyzer test can detect infections using only a breath sample and yield results in less than three minutes.
Party members voted unanimously to ban participation in the general election debates during their annual spring meeting in Memphis.
As allergy season collides with another rise in COVID-19 cases, deciphering between symptoms can be tricky.
Frank James, who is suspected in the attack that injured at least 23 people, did not enter a plea Thursday.
El Shafee Elsheikh was found guilty of participating in a brutal ISIS hostage-taking scheme that led to the deaths of four Americans.
The local sheriff's office said the woman was a 32-year-old who was attempting to cross the wall Monday night near Douglas, Arizona.
Buck was sentenced to 30 years in prison for providing fatal doses of drugs, operating a drug den and enticing men to travel for prostitution.
Dustin Thompson, who unsuccessfully tried to call former President Trump as a witness in his jury trial, was led out of the courtroom in handcuffs.
Which state has the highest proportion of gun owners? Here's what we know.
He called Putin an "apostle of payback" whose appetite for risk has grown as his circle of trusted advisers has shrunk over the years.
A recent CBS News poll found 39% of Americans approve of the president's handling of crime, while 61% disapprove.
The WHO warned, however, that with winter approaching for Southern Hemisphere countries, "there is a high risk of another wave of new infections."
According to the CDC, passengers on planes, trains, buses and other forms of public transportation will be required to wear masks for at least an additional two weeks through May 3. The requirement was set to expire on Monday and comes amid an uptick in COVID cases. CBS News transportation correspondent Errol Barnett has the latest.
Citing a "robust response" of antibodies against Omicron in their vaccine trials, the companies said they were planning to submit a request "in the coming days."
Billionaire founder of Tesla launches hostile bid for the social media company, saying it "needs to be transformed."
As of April 1, some 70 million Americans had yet to file their returns. Here's what to do if you need more time.
Employees claim unsafe working conditions at one of the organic food maker's plants have led to lost limbs and other injuries.
The median monthly rent in March climbed to $1,807 as housing costs rise even faster than inflation.
Buying a home? Don't overlook the impact of local property taxes on your budget, experts advise.
Scientists have already peeked into the sarcophagus using an endoscopic camera, revealing part of a skeleton and as-yet unidentified objects.
The group, which opposes COVID-19 restrictions, allegedly planned to kidnap public figures, including Health Minister Karl Lauterbach.
From lions and tigers to race cars and rockets, French pastry chef Amaury Guichon creates edible masterpieces on "School of Chocolate." In a competition show format, Guichon shares his secrets and techniques with his students. As the chef prepares for season two, Mark Strassmann visits his Las Vegas pastry academy.
Manilow was scheduled to attend the opening night of his new Broadway show "Harmony: A New Musical," but said he will miss it.
A portion of the guitar's proceeds will be donated to the program "Kicking The Stigma," a national initiative to raise awareness about mental health disorders.
Gilbert Gottfried's voice and energy catapulted the comedian and actor into fame in the '80s and 90's, but his life -- and legacy -- were much larger than that. CBS News' Jamie Wax looks back at the late comedian's career.
Music by Linda Ronstadt, Bonnie Raitt, Max Roach, The Four Tops and Wu-Tang Clan, speeches by FDR, and a Marc Maron-Robin Williams podcast are among recordings to be preserved by the Library of Congress. Listen to audio here.
Amid rising mortgage rates and surging housing prices, one company is betting that 3D printing homes is a solution to the affordable housing crisis. Nancy Chen takes a look.
Elon Musk offered to buy Twitter for $43 billion, saying he wants to turn the social media platform into the world's "platform for free speech." Jonathan Vigliotti has the details.
In his first letter to shareholders, Andy Jassy said the retailer "has a ways to go" to improve safety for employees.
Elon Musk has offered to buy 100% of Twitter — saying, the platform "has extraordinary potential. I will unlock it." Musk is offering to pay $54.20 a share for the company's stock, nearly $10 higher than the current price per share. CBS News business analyst Jill Schlesinger explains what this could mean for Twitter stock holders.
The golden toad was the first species where climate change has been identified as a key driver of extinction.
South American tegus can grow up to 4 feet long, and eat turtle eggs, alligators and ground-nesting birds, among other things.
As part of the Pushing The Limits series, Jonathan Vigliotti met with researchers at University of California, Davis to discuss the reusable, moldable and compostable ice cube they've developed called "jelly ice."
Another deadly police shooting of an unarmed Black man has led to protests and calls for an investigation. Patrick Lyoya was killed after a traffic stop escalated in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Adriana Diaz has the latest.
El Shafee Elsheikh, accused of operating a brutal ISIS hostage-taking scheme that led to the deaths of four Americans, was convicted on all counts by a federal jury in Virginia. Catherine Herridge shares more.
The Brooklyn subway shooting suspect made his first appearance in federal court and is being held without bail. Mola Lenghi has the latest in the case.
Michael Patrick Turland, 43, allegedly admitted to freezing some of the animals while they were still alive.
Which state has the highest proportion of gun owners? Here's what we know.
Forbes' annual billionaires list reveals which big-money titan has the most money of them all.
In 2020, the American Airlines manager was gunned down during a morning walk with his wife and dog. Two years later, his wife, Jennifer, pleaded guilty for her role in orchestrating his death.
From Justin Bieber to Lady Gaga, here's who showed up in a big way
Twice nominated for an Academy Award, the actress and singer came to fame in such musical hits as "Bye Bye Birdie" and "Viva Las Vegas," before turning in acclaimed dramatic performances in such films as "The Cincinnati Kid" and "Carnal Knowledge."
The flagship of Russian’s Black Sea fleet, the Moskva has sunk. Ukraine claims a missile strike; Russia says it was a fire. In late 2015, 60 Minutes was invited aboard the warship as it began providing anti-aircraft defense for Syria.
Sweden and Finland could become members of NATO as soon as this summer. Russia is threatening to bolster its border security in the Baltic region, including deploying nuclear weapons, if the Scandinavian countries join the military alliance. Former U.S. Ambassador to Finland Derek Shearer joins CBS News anchor Carter Evans to discuss the potential shift in the military alliance.
Workshops that teach pysanky, an Easter egg decorating tradition from Ukraine, are being held to raise money for the war-torn country. Jan Crawford shares more.
Pfizer is getting ready to request authorization for COVID-19 booster shots for kids 5 to 11 years old.
Florida is the latest state to restrict access to abortion. Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a law banning most abortions after 15 weeks.