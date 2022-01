Voting rights and the "new Jim Crow" Nearly six decades after John Lewis, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr, and others fought "Jim Crow" laws that blocked some Americans from the ballot box, leading to the Voting Rights Act of 1965, voting rights are under siege again. Historian and bestselling author Douglas Brinkley talks about recent Republican-led efforts to restrict access to our Constitutionally-guaranteed right to vote, and why access to voting must be preserved.