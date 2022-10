From 2010: Country legend Loretta Lynn Singer Loretta Lynn, the "coal miner's daughter" who grew up to become one of the most acclaimed country artists of all time, died on Tuesday, October 4, 2022 at the age of 90. In this "CBS Sunday Morning" profile that originally aired November 7, 2010, Lynn talked with correspondent Mo Rocca about her marriage, her early career, and how her heartache made for great songs.