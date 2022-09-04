"Sunday Morning" Full Episode 9/4 Hosted by Jane Pauley. In our cover story, David Pogue looks at how some companies are transitioning their employees back to the office, not always successfully. Plus: Norah O'Donnell talks with Hillary and Chelsea Clinton about their docuseries celebrating "Gutsy" women"; Anthony Mason sits down with Rolling Stone founder Jann Wenner; Nancy Cordes interviews NPR's Nina Totenberg, author of a book about Ruth Bader Ginsburg; David Martin looks at how one weapons system is shifting the battle in Ukraine; Susan Spencer examines a new documentary series, "The U.S. and the Holocaust"; and Jim Brown explores the legacy of tennis legend Arthur Ashe with his widow, Jeanne Moutoussamy-Ashe.