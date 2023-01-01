2 dead, 1 hospitalized after shooting at Southfield restaurant, police say
Two people are dead and another was hospitalized after a shooting at Hidden Gem Restaurant in Southfield, Michigan, early Sunday.
Two people are dead and another was hospitalized after a shooting at Hidden Gem Restaurant in Southfield, Michigan, early Sunday.
Sunday will be filled with more sunshine and, thankfully, less humidity in Southeast Michigan. However, chances for showers and thunderstorms are possible later in the day and on Monday.
The Detroit Lions are signing veteran quarterback Josh Dobbs, according to NFL media. The move comes after the team placed QB Teddy Bridgewater on the reserved/retired list on Sunday.
The Macomb County Sheriff's Office says it's searching Lake St. Clair in Southeast Michigan for a swimmer who was reported missing on Saturday evening.
There were 290,221 traffic crashes in Michigan in 2025, an increase of 0.5% compared to 2024, according to data released by state officials on Thursday.
Police in Warren, Michigan, are investigating after two men were killed in two separate, unrelated shootings early Sunday.
The discovery was made by an underwater fisherman who described it as the "most incredible" in his life.
Thursday was the 61st anniversary of the Voting Rights Act, and on Saturday, a nationwide organization made sure to honor that anniversary by increasing voter engagement, turnout, and education in Metro Detroit and across the U.S.
A woman has surrendered to authorities in Detroit's Greenfield neighborhood after she reportedly pointed a gun at children, police said early Sunday.
Over 60 years after the Voting Rights Act was signed into law, an organization is still working to protect and strengthen the right to vote. On Saturday, the League of Women Voters focused on voter engagement, turnout and education. Heath Kalb shows why the organization chose Detroit to be part of a nationwide event.
Part of Detroit's Greenfield neighborhood was under a shelter-in-place order on Saturday night after a woman reportedly pointed a gun at children before going into an area home, according to police. Julia Avant reports.
Parts of southern and Southeast Michigan could see severe weather on Sunday and Monday, according to NEXT Weather meteorologist Karen Carter.
A former Detroit firefighter is accused of starting fires at multiple homes and stealing from the fire station he worked at on the city's west side. Julia Avant shares some of the charges he faces and what his ex-colleagues said about him.
It was a close call for a Michigan State Police trooper who was almost hit head-on by an alleged drunk driver in Roscommon Township.
Showers and storms will move into Southeast Michigan on Sunday evening, bringing heavy rainfall and gusty winds to some locations.
Parts of southern and Southeast Michigan could see severe weather on Sunday and Monday, according to NEXT Weather meteorologist Karen Carter.
As the nation turns its attention to Michigan's critical Aug. 4 primary, the Michigan Matters roundtable weighs in.
Perry Johnson discussed not receiving President Trump's endorsement and the reasons he believes John James did.
The conversation turns to rising auto insurance rates across Michigan and new legislative bills in Lansing that would help stem the tide.
The Democratic side of the aisle had an intriguing development earlier this week when state Rep. Mallory McMorrow suddenly dropped out of the contest
Former NBA All-Star/entrepreneur Jalen Rose, DTE's Trevor Lauer and Oakland University president Ora Hirsch Pescovitz headline an all-star Michigan Matters episode.
Mark Hollis, COO of Rocket Entertainment and tournament director of the PGA Tour's Rocket Classic, appears on Michigan Matters.
Former U.S. Energy Secretary and Michigan Gov. Jennifer Granholm appears exclusively on CBS Detroit's Michigan Matters.
We're in the throes of the 100 most dangerous driving days of the year as more folks take to the road for vacations.
Four leaders appear in one-on-one conversations on CBS Detroit's Michigan Matters this Sunday to discuss their political futures and the road ahead in the 2026 midterms.
Vincent Pastore played Salvatore "Big Pussy" Bonpensiero on all six seasons of "The Sopranos," which aired from 1999 to 2007.
It was another busy night in Ann Arbor as country singer Morgan Wallen took the stage on Saturday for his second concert in as many days at Michigan Stadium, better known as the Big House. Like any game day at the venue, there's a lot of foot traffic and first responders at every corner.
A group of young performers is taking the stage on Friday night to showcase their talents while celebrating Detroit's culture and history.
The Detroit Lions are signing veteran quarterback Josh Dobbs, according to NFL media. The move comes after the team placed QB Teddy Bridgewater on the reserved/retired list on Sunday.
Detroit Lions Pro Bowl running back Jahmyr Gibbs finally got what he wanted. A record-setting contract brought financial security, but for Gibbs, it also ended an anxious wait that had kept him off the practice field.
Rafael Devers hit a two-run homer in the first, Jung Hoo Lee singled in a pair of runs the next inning before Willy Adames homered in the fifth, and the San Francisco Giants beat the Detroit Tigers 5-2.
The charge was dropped after Harden completed an alternative resolution program.
Dillon Dingler homered for the third straight game and finished with three hits and three RBIs as the Detroit Tigers defeated the Seattle Mariners 11-0.
Two people are dead and another was hospitalized after a shooting at Hidden Gem Restaurant in Southfield, Michigan, early Sunday.
Sunday will be filled with more sunshine and, thankfully, less humidity in Southeast Michigan. However, chances for showers and thunderstorms are possible later in the day and on Monday.
The Detroit Lions are signing veteran quarterback Josh Dobbs, according to NFL media. The move comes after the team placed QB Teddy Bridgewater on the reserved/retired list on Sunday.
The Macomb County Sheriff's Office says it's searching Lake St. Clair in Southeast Michigan for a swimmer who was reported missing on Saturday evening.
There were 290,221 traffic crashes in Michigan in 2025, an increase of 0.5% compared to 2024, according to data released by state officials on Thursday.
Dodge unveiled the return of the Super Bee on Thursday during a media preview for Roadkill Nights Powered by Dodge at M1 Concourse in Pontiac.
As a special Goodyear Auto Service Center, the store will display the company's products, technology and heritage.
The president's visit to the Great Lakes state comes less than 100 days before midterm elections that will test his party's grip on Congress.
A 23-year-old man who pleaded guilty to conducting a criminal enterprise in connection with a Metro Detroit vehicle theft operation that Michigan officials called "prolific" has been sentenced, according to online court records.
Many newer vehicles are equipped with high-efficiency cabin air filters capable of capturing a significant amount of fine particulate matter.
Vincent Pastore played Salvatore "Big Pussy" Bonpensiero on all six seasons of "The Sopranos," which aired from 1999 to 2007.
It was another busy night in Ann Arbor as country singer Morgan Wallen took the stage on Saturday for his second concert in as many days at Michigan Stadium, better known as the Big House. Like any game day at the venue, there's a lot of foot traffic and first responders at every corner.
A group of young performers is taking the stage on Friday night to showcase their talents while celebrating Detroit's culture and history.
Paramount Skydance on Friday said it would delay the deal until as late as June 2027.
A major weekend in Ann Arbor as fans gear up to see country music star Morgan Wallen take over the University of Michigan Big House stadium on Friday and Saturday.
In a wide-ranging interview with the CBS News partner BBC News, Hunter Biden grew emotional as he discussed his father's condition, describing it as very sad to watch.
The total is also the eighth-largest Powerball jackpot in the game's history.
In a narrow 50-49 vote, President Trump's former defense lawyer was confirmed as attorney general in a vote early Saturday.
The measure was approved in a 90 to 6 vote and now goes to the House.
The White House has informed Lisa Cook, a member of the Federal Reserve Board of Governors, that President Trump is considering firing her.
In a wide-ranging interview with the CBS News partner BBC News, Hunter Biden grew emotional as he discussed his father's condition, describing it as very sad to watch.
The fungus can live on surfaces, move from person to person and, in some cases, resist the drugs used to treat it. For people who are already sick, the fungus can become life-threatening and, in some cases, fatal.
State and federal health officials say cyclosporiasis cases are slowing down, and contaminated lettuce is no longer on the market.
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services says it has counted 12,218 cyclosporiasis cases in the state as of Aug. 5.
Despite more than 11,500 cyclosporiasis cases statewide, Michigan health officials say residents should continue eating fresh produce and follow washing and handling steps to reduce their risk of illness.
The Detroit Lions are signing veteran quarterback Josh Dobbs, according to NFL media. The move comes after the team placed QB Teddy Bridgewater on the reserved/retired list on Sunday.
Detroit Lions Pro Bowl running back Jahmyr Gibbs finally got what he wanted. A record-setting contract brought financial security, but for Gibbs, it also ended an anxious wait that had kept him off the practice field.
Rafael Devers hit a two-run homer in the first, Jung Hoo Lee singled in a pair of runs the next inning before Willy Adames homered in the fifth, and the San Francisco Giants beat the Detroit Tigers 5-2.
The charge was dropped after Harden completed an alternative resolution program.
Dillon Dingler homered for the third straight game and finished with three hits and three RBIs as the Detroit Tigers defeated the Seattle Mariners 11-0.
As the nation turns its attention to Michigan's critical Aug. 4 primary, the Michigan Matters roundtable weighs in.
Perry Johnson discussed not receiving President Trump's endorsement and the reasons he believes John James did.
The conversation turns to rising auto insurance rates across Michigan and new legislative bills in Lansing that would help stem the tide.
The Democratic side of the aisle had an intriguing development earlier this week when state Rep. Mallory McMorrow suddenly dropped out of the contest
Former NBA All-Star/entrepreneur Jalen Rose, DTE's Trevor Lauer and Oakland University president Ora Hirsch Pescovitz headline an all-star Michigan Matters episode.
Over 60 years after the Voting Rights Act was signed into law, an organization is still working to protect and strengthen the right to vote. On Saturday, the League of Women Voters focused on voter engagement, turnout and education. Heath Kalb shows why the organization chose Detroit to be part of a nationwide event.
Part of Detroit's Greenfield neighborhood was under a shelter-in-place order on Saturday night after a woman reportedly pointed a gun at children before going into an area home, according to police. Julia Avant reports.
Parts of southern and Southeast Michigan could see severe weather on Sunday and Monday, according to NEXT Weather meteorologist Karen Carter.
A former Detroit firefighter is accused of starting fires at multiple homes and stealing from the fire station he worked at on the city's west side. Julia Avant shares some of the charges he faces and what his ex-colleagues said about him.
It was a close call for a Michigan State Police trooper who was almost hit head-on by an alleged drunk driver in Roscommon Township.