Under the plan, borrowers earning less than $125,000 a year would be eligible for up to $10,000 in loan forgiveness.
Two people have been arrested after Michigan State Police troopers found two loaded firearms in the vehicle after conducting a traffic stop in Wyandotte.
Advocacy group's safety experts urge caution until more is known about E. coli outbreak that's sickened 37 people.
If anyone recognizes these individuals or has any information about this crime, they are urged to call the Detroit Police Department's Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.
Hyundai and Kia are telling owners of some of their large SUVs to park them outdoors and away from buildings after a series of fires involving trailer hitch wiring.
The Michigan Science Center is partnering with Aramco Americas to host the annual Traveling Science Program.
A man from Detroit has been charged with murdering his girlfriend's son.
Police have arrested a man caught on video firebombing a gas station in southwest Detroit early Tuesday.
Investigators with the state of Michigan conducted raids at two Flint locations and confiscated 11 video slot machines, 56 computers, and $10,141 in suspected gambling proceeds and gift cards.
Another round of sunshine holds but rain is right over the horizon. Meteorologist Ahmad Bajjey tells you when you will need the umbrella again. CBSDetroit.com/Weather
The Belle Isle Aquarium welcomes a new member to their team…one with eight legs.
Michigan State University graduate and Farmington Hills resident Charles "Randy" Perkins considers his first trip and experience in the Dominican Republic a calling in life.
University of Michigan researchers are studying how well people with autism spectrum disorder can detect road hazards, and plan to assist the young motorists in sharpening their driving skills.
Willie "the Wonder" Horton — who wore No 23 when he played for the 1968 World Champion Detroit Tigers — appears on CBS 62's "Michigan Matters" in an exclusive conversation to talk about his career, helping his beloved hometown, Mr. "I" and overcoming COVID.
Automotive Hall of Fame Celebrates Mobility Champions & Diversity
It was the largest audience for any new original series in HBO's history.
The rapper and five others were arrested last October and charged with conspiracy to distribute and possess controlled substances.
The giant slide at Belle Isle Park is reopening again after it initially closed due to concerns of riders speeding down the slide.
No matter what your job, child care can be a hurdle – even for an 11-time Olympic medalist.
At least 60 foreign workers who protested going months without pay were detained, and some were deported, an advocacy group says.
The Detroit Tigers fired general manager Al Avila on Wednesday, ending a seven-year tenure with no playoff appearances.
James Bromsey III, a sixth-grader at James' school in Akron, Ohio, was given behind-the-scenes access before NASCAR's race Sunday at Michigan International Speedway.
Miguel Cabrera took another step toward earning a 12th All-Star bid, and his first since 2016, on the merits of his play in 2022.
Ford Motor Co. is cutting about 3,000 white-collar jobs as it attempts to lower costs and make the transition from internal combustion to electric vehicles.
Ford Motor Co. plans to appeal a $1.7 billion verdict against the automaker after a pickup truck crash that claimed the lives of a Georgia couple, a company representative said Sunday.
General Motors will reinstate quarterly dividend payments that were suspended during the pandemic that shut down its factories.
Thundering gas-powered muscle cars, for decades a fixture of American culture, will be closing in on their final Saturday-night cruises in the coming years as automakers begin replacing them with super-fast cars that run on batteries.
The slide will operate from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through Labor Day weekend.
The cruise is one of the world's largest automotive events, drawing millions of people and 40,000 classic cars each year.
The CDC counts only 17 monkeypox cases in children under 16 years old so far.
Dogs are experiencing common symptoms of canine parvovirus, but some are testing negative for the virus at veterinary clinics.
Polioviruses recently found the cities were mutated versions of viruses that originated in oral vaccines meant to stamp out the disease.
For some people, walking into a pharmacy could leave you with the decision of whether to pay for your medication or pay your car note.
As National Donate Life Month kicks off, four people at the forefront of the conversation appear on CBS 62's "Michigan Matters" to talk about the importance of donors and raising awareness about how to do so.
Fresh from Tuesday's primary where the stage for November's election is now set, top leaders of the state's Democratic and Republican Parties appear on CBS 62's "Michigan Matters" to talk about the road ahead and some heated races coming up in November.
Fresh from being honored with a star on the iconic Hollywood Walk of Fame in California, Detroit's own Judge Greg Mathis took time out to appear on CBS 62's "Michigan Matters" and discuss his riveting life and career.
With Michigan's Aug. 2 primary nearing the finish line, it was all hands on deck as David Dulio, of Oakland University's Center for Civic Engagement, consultant Susy Avery, and Ed Sarpolus, pollster at Target Insyght, appeared on CBS 62's "Michigan Matters" to offer insights on this Sunday's show.
The Belle Isle Aquarium welcomes a new member to their team…one with eight legs.
Michigan State University graduate and Farmington Hills resident Charles "Randy" Perkins considers his first trip and experience in the Dominican Republic a calling in life.
University of Michigan researchers are studying how well people with autism spectrum disorder can detect road hazards, and plan to assist the young motorists in sharpening their driving skills.