Passage: In memoriam

"Sunday Morning" remembers some of the notable figures who left us this week, including rapper-singer-actor Aaron Carter; author and chef Julie Powell, whose "Julie/Julia" blog inspired a hit movie; and New Yorker cartoonist George Booth.
