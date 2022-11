"Queen Sugar": A TV landmark for women directors Ava DuVernay, the creator of "Queen Sugar," laid down a pioneering directive for her TV series: To hire only female directors, in an industry where women, particularly women of color, have had few inroads. "Sunday Morning" contributor Mark Whitaker talks with DuVernay, Oprah Winfrey (whose OWN channel broadcasts the series), and with several of the show's directors, many of whose dreams are now, finally, becoming reality.