The Cubist: Turning Rubik's Cubes into art

Solving a Rubik's Cube takes a certain talent; an entirely different talent is employed by 16-year-old Daniella Chaim, who uses Rubik's Cubes as her artistic medium. Correspondent Luke Burbank reports.
