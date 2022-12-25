CBS News App
Election Results
Ukraine Crisis
COVID Pandemic
CBS News Live
Managing Your Money
Essentials Shopping
Newsletters
News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
Health
MoneyWatch
CBS Village
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
Essentials
Thousands without power as deep freeze stretches through Christmas Day
Good news you missed in 2022
Kari Lake's lawsuit over Arizona governor's race thrown out by judge
In Christmas message, Pope Francis laments "senseless" war in Ukraine
China's COVID-19 surge raises odds of new variants
Potential GOP presidential contenders face crossroads as 2024 decisions near
Has the author of the infamous Circleville letters been unmasked?
5 arrested in fatal shooting of 19-year-old man in Mall of America
A visit with Lizzo
Shows
Live
Local
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
Global Thought Leaders
Innovators & Disruptors
Log In
Newsletters
Mobile
RSS
CBS Store
Paramount+
Davos 2022
Search
Search
Login
Watch CBS News
The Cubist: Turning Rubik's Cubes into art
Solving a Rubik's Cube takes a certain talent; an entirely different talent is employed by 16-year-old Daniella Chaim, who uses Rubik's Cubes as her artistic medium. Correspondent Luke Burbank reports.
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.
Not Now
Turn On