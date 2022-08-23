Americans are now smoking more marijuana than cigarettes, poll finds
Around 16% of respondents said they currently smoke marijuana, while nearly half have tried it at some point in their lifetime.
Around 16% of respondents said they currently smoke marijuana, while nearly half have tried it at some point in their lifetime.
Thick, black smoke poured from the roof of a building under construction in downtown Atlanta early Wednesday afternoon.
Investigators said the fire was intentionally set in the paper goods aisle, but did not specify a motive.
Luke Bell was reported missing earlier this month.
The disturbance in the central Atlantic has a high potential (80% chance) of cyclone development over the next 5 days as it moves West-Northwestward.
Shares of meme-stock company plunged 25% as it announced plans to line up $500M in new financing.
The Justice Department says Trump's legal team tried to conceal or remove certain records from investigators in the months leading up to the Aug. 8 search.
A member of the crew initially told investigators he had seen a gun that was brandished by individuals demanding $50,000 to film in the 200 block of Park Avenue. But when he was asked to describe the gun, the crew member retracted his initial statement.
Mikhail Gorbachev led the Soviet Union from 1985 to 1991 and helped bring about the end of the Cold War.
The new affordable housing units are part of a complex for seniors named in honor and in memory of Juanita H. Gardner and former city councilman C.T. Martin.
Voter outreach efforts are picking up steam in Georgia as well as across the South, ahead of the November elections. A metro Atlanta-based partnership is providing millions of dollars in grants to help the cause.
With the annual U.S. Open tennis tournament getting underway in New York this week, a team of professional stringers in Georgia will be exceptionally busy.
With the eyes of the golf world on Atlanta this past weekend, Drew Charter School is hoping to make even more history with an assist from the Tour Championship as it helps the East Lake Foundation.
Michael Green, “The Science Machine”, invites students to attend his STEM show at Truist Park in partnership with the Atlanta Braves.
Michael Green, “The Science Machine”, invites students to attend his STEM show at Truist Park in partnership with the Atlanta Braves.
GA Department of Community Affairs gives tips on how those in need can apply for rental assistance.
We gain insight into how to keep children safe from bullies and predators on apps and websites.
Local Hillman Grad Mentor Lab Participant discusses her future film/TV aspirations.
Luke Bell was reported missing earlier this month.
A member of the crew initially told investigators he had seen a gun that was brandished by individuals demanding $50,000 to film in the 200 block of Park Avenue. But when he was asked to describe the gun, the crew member retracted his initial statement.
One of these shows could be your next binge obsession.
Williams claims Netflix "made a deliberate decision" to "portray her as a greedy, snobbish, disloyal, dishonest, cowardly, manipulative and opportunistic person."
A Baltimore Police Department spokesperson confirmed to CBS Baltimore that locals allegedly threatened to shoot someone and tried to extort the crew for money.
The Williams sisters are expected to play together during a doubles match Wednesday.
Serena Williams has won her match in the first round of the U.S. Open.
The Commanders said the rookie was being treated at the hospital.
The teams ended their joint practice session early after Rams star Aaron Donald repeatedly swung a helmet at Bengals players before getting thrown to the ground.
At least 60 foreign workers who protested going months without pay were detained, and some were deported, an advocacy group says.
Around 16% of respondents said they currently smoke marijuana, while nearly half have tried it at some point in their lifetime.
Thick, black smoke poured from the roof of a building under construction in downtown Atlanta early Wednesday afternoon.
Investigators said the fire was intentionally set in the paper goods aisle, but did not specify a motive.
Luke Bell was reported missing earlier this month.
The disturbance in the central Atlantic has a high potential (80% chance) of cyclone development over the next 5 days as it moves West-Northwestward.
The BeREGGAE Fest, the largest festival of its kind in the Southeast, is back for a 9th year, bringing lots of entertainment, music, food and vendors to Piedmont Park and drawing people from near and far.
The federal government on Monday announced proposed new regulations that would force food processors to reduce the amount of salmonella bacteria found in some raw chicken products or risk being shut down.
The demand for higher wages and the right to organize were front and center today in Decatur on Tuesday, during a visit from U.S. Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh.
The sweltering heat is a struggle for many on two fronts: how to stay cool and how to pay the bill, but a new presidential executive order promises to provide relief.
Nearly 1,000 people are moving to Florida every single day and local nonprofits are working to combat climate change happening as a result of that rapid growth rate.
Investigators said the fire was intentionally set in the paper goods aisle, but did not specify a motive.
A member of the crew initially told investigators he had seen a gun that was brandished by individuals demanding $50,000 to film in the 200 block of Park Avenue. But when he was asked to describe the gun, the crew member retracted his initial statement.
Authorities say a woman looking out the kitchen window of her South Carolina home was killed by a neighbor shooting at targets while intoxicated in his backyard.
Photos circulated on social media of a banner signed by the Jalisco New Generation Cartel that was found near one of the bodies.
A Baltimore Police Department spokesperson confirmed to CBS Baltimore that locals allegedly threatened to shoot someone and tried to extort the crew for money.
Around 16% of respondents said they currently smoke marijuana, while nearly half have tried it at some point in their lifetime.
Health authorities are still investigating the case to determine what role monkeypox may have played in the patient's death.
St. Vincent de Paul Georgia spotlighted the organization's efforts to address poverty, homelessness, and the lack of affordable health care.
Local tallies show number of those sickened in E. coli outbreaks is more than double than CDC's week-ago update.
Purple Pansies is raising funds and awareness to support pancreatic cancer survivors and families.
The Williams sisters are expected to play together during a doubles match Wednesday.
Serena Williams has won her match in the first round of the U.S. Open.
The Commanders said the rookie was being treated at the hospital.
The teams ended their joint practice session early after Rams star Aaron Donald repeatedly swung a helmet at Bengals players before getting thrown to the ground.
At least 60 foreign workers who protested going months without pay were detained, and some were deported, an advocacy group says.
The Justice Department says Trump's legal team tried to conceal or remove certain records from investigators in the months leading up to the Aug. 8 search.
Mikhail Gorbachev led the Soviet Union from 1985 to 1991 and helped bring about the end of the Cold War.
Voter outreach efforts are picking up steam in Georgia as well as across the South, ahead of the November elections.
The Justice Department also confirmed it and the Office of the Director of National Intelligence is undertaking a classification review of materials recovered by the FBI from Mar-a-Lago.
However, the judge agreed to delay Kemp's grand jury appearance until after Election Day.
Luke Bell was reported missing earlier this month.
A member of the crew initially told investigators he had seen a gun that was brandished by individuals demanding $50,000 to film in the 200 block of Park Avenue. But when he was asked to describe the gun, the crew member retracted his initial statement.
One of these shows could be your next binge obsession.
Williams claims Netflix "made a deliberate decision" to "portray her as a greedy, snobbish, disloyal, dishonest, cowardly, manipulative and opportunistic person."
A Baltimore Police Department spokesperson confirmed to CBS Baltimore that locals allegedly threatened to shoot someone and tried to extort the crew for money.
The new affordable housing units are part of a complex for seniors named in honor and in memory of Juanita H. Gardner and former city councilman C.T. Martin.
Voter outreach efforts are picking up steam in Georgia as well as across the South, ahead of the November elections. A metro Atlanta-based partnership is providing millions of dollars in grants to help the cause.
With the annual U.S. Open tennis tournament getting underway in New York this week, a team of professional stringers in Georgia will be exceptionally busy.
With the eyes of the golf world on Atlanta this past weekend, Drew Charter School is hoping to make even more history with an assist from the Tour Championship as it helps the East Lake Foundation.
Michael Green, “The Science Machine”, invites students to attend his STEM show at Truist Park in partnership with the Atlanta Braves.