Engineers recruited to work at Georgia Kia plant win class action lawsuit
The Mexican engineers say they were recruited to temporarily work in the U.S. in technical positions but found themselves on the factory floor once they got to Georgia.
The Mexican engineers say they were recruited to temporarily work in the U.S. in technical positions but found themselves on the factory floor once they got to Georgia.
A convicted felon will spend decades in prison without parole for shooting a man who asked him for a dollar at a DeKalb County gas station.
Authorities are investigating after an Atlanta man allegedly shot and killed his father Friday morning.
A traffic stop of a man riding a dirt bike on the Atlanta Beltline ended with police finding a gun, drugs, and thousands of dollars in cash.
Luigi Mangione entered a guilty plea in his federal case at a court appearance in Manhattan Friday morning.
A construction worker was rescued with minor injuries after falling into a trench Friday morning in Decatur, according to DeKalb County Fire Rescue.
Nearly half of renters spend more than 30% of their income on housing. Here's what it costs to rent a two-bedroom home in 50 U.S. cities.
DeKalb County teacher and coach Derrick Moore drowned over the weekend while saving the life of a young girl trapped in a rip current off Myrtle Beach.
Seven people will spend more than 60 years in prison combined after admitting to operating a car break-in ring that targeted 492 vehicles across Gwinnett County.
Rhyne Howard and Allisha Gray scored 29 points apiece as the Atlanta Dream routed the Connecticut Sun 104-69 on Thursday night for their largest win of the season.
Tyler Mahle pitched six strong innings and fellow trade deadline acquisition Lane Thomas homered in the Atlanta Braves' 6-3 victory over the New York Mets on Wednesday night.
Martín Pérez pitched six more scoreless innings, Ozzie Albies and Matt Olson homered, and the Atlanta Braves beat the New York Mets 4-0.
Six Atlanta players scored in double figures as the Dream beat the Toronto Tempo 107-95 on Monday night to complete the season sweep.
Brett Baty hit the first grand slam of his career and the Mets held off the Braves 8-5 on Monday night for their sixth win in seven games.
Don Nelson was one of two coaches in NBA history to have at least 250 wins with three different franchises — Milwaukee, Dallas and Golden State.
Michael Harris II opened the 10th inning with an RBI single, and the Braves beat the Yankees 2-1 on Sunday to prevent a three-game sweep.
Shakira Austin had 21 points, 11 rebounds and five blocks, Kiki Iriafen added 15 points, and the Washington Mystics beat the Atlanta Dream 79-74 for their sixth straight victory.
The New York Yankees rallied past the Atlanta Braves 3-2 on Friday night in a rain-delayed game that ended after midnight.
Almost all of Georgia is in a heat advisory from noon on Friday to 8 p.m. on Saturday. It's part of a wave of hot weather hitting the South through the weekend and into next week.
A viral young bird caller helps the Atlanta Hawks unveil their schedule, NFL coaches get ranked by fans and Damez surprises viewers with the music video for his new single, “Dance Until We Die.”
A heat advisory covers most of Georgia as feels-like temperatures could approach 110 degrees. Atlanta is expected to reach 96 Friday, with highs climbing to 98 Sunday and 99 Monday.
The owner of 5Church worked his way up from washing dishes to running one of Midtown Atlanta’s longtime dining destinations. Ten years after opening, the Colony Square restaurant employs more than 100 people and supports Georgia farms through seasonal sourcing.
Usher’s New Look foundation gives college students hands-on experience in audio production and other behind-the-scenes tour jobs. The program is also partnering with BET to expand entertainment industry training year-round.
Republican nominee for governor Rick Jackson is proposing a state program aimed at revitalizing six historic Black business districts across Georgia.
A poll conducted by the Georgia Health Initiative in partnership with UGA's Public and International Affairs Survey Research Center finds that Georgia voters see healthcare as a top priority for the next governor.
Sen. Bernie Sanders highlighted the hundreds of millions of dollars spent by outside organizations during the 2026 midterm cycle.
Former Republican Sen. Jeff Flake and two Georgia Republican mayors have endorsed Democratic Sen. Jon Ossoff.
As battles over congressional maps reshape the political landscape across the South, former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder throws his support behind dozens of Democratic candidates in Georgia.
The Trump administration on Thursday reiterated its view that China's alleged efforts to collect millions of American voter registration files constituted election interference.
Marcye Scott and Everton Blair are advancing to a runoff in Georgia's 13th Congressional District special election, formerly represented by Rep. David Scott.
Georgia lawmakers have banned the use of QR codes in the state's elections, but they haven't figured out a replacement method.
Candidates are vying to serve the rest of Rep. David Scott's term after the longtime lawmaker's death in April.