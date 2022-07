Russia claims capture of pivotal city in eastern Ukraine

What's ahead for travelers during July 4 "airmageddon"

Heads of state: A walk among giant presidential busts

Douglas Brinkley: Let us celebrate patriots who put country over party

Mayorkas defends U.S. border policy after migrant deaths

Sherri Chessen on her 1962 abortion, and the fate of Roe

Welcome to a summer of travel hell

Trump told allies he might announce 2024 presidential bid early, sources say

"Sunday Morning" takes us among red wolves, a critically endangered species, near Pamlico Sound in eastern North Carolina. Videographer: Carl Mrozek.

