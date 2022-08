Here Comes the Sun: Actor James Hong and Eskimo Ice Cream Actor James Hong sits down with Ben Mankiewicz to talk about his nearly seven-decade career, and how he has had to face racism on set. Then, Jonathan Vigliotti travels to Alaska to learn how to make akutaq, also known as Eskimo ice cream. “Here Comes the Sun” is a closer look at some of the people, places and things we bring you every week on “CBS Sunday Morning.”