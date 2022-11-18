Recipe: Berry'd in Hops Mocktail

Cameron Winkelman, head bartender at New York City's Manhatta, created this non-alcoholic cocktail especially for "Sunday Morning" viewers.

Berry'd in Hops

By Cameron Winkelman of Manhatta

Ingredients:

1.5 oz Blueberry Balsamic Shrub

1.5 oz Verjus

Splash Lagunitas Hoppy Refresher Soda

To prepare the Blueberry Balsamic Shrub:

Combine 1 cup of frozen blueberries with 1 cup of sugar in a medium saucepan and cook over low for 30 minutes. Strain the mixture, pressing down to get all the remaining juice out of the berry mixture. Add ½ cup of balsamic vinegar to the mixture, blend to combine.

Instructions:

Add all ingredients over ice in a Collins glass and top with Lagunitas Hoppy Refresher Soda. Garnish with a lemon peel.



For more info:

Manhatta, New York City

