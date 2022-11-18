Watch CBS News
Recipe: Berry'd in Hops Mocktail

Cameron Winkelman, head bartender at New York City's Manhatta, created this non-alcoholic cocktail especially for "Sunday Morning" viewers.

berryd-in-hops-manhatta-1500.jpg
Berry'd in Hops by Cameron Winkelman of Manhatta. CBS News

Berry'd in Hops
By Cameron Winkelman of Manhatta

Ingredients:
1.5 oz Blueberry Balsamic Shrub
1.5 oz Verjus
Splash Lagunitas Hoppy Refresher Soda

To prepare the Blueberry Balsamic Shrub:

  1. Combine 1 cup of frozen blueberries with 1 cup of sugar in a medium saucepan and cook over low for 30 minutes.
  2. Strain the mixture, pressing down to get all the remaining juice out of the berry mixture.
  3. Add ½ cup of balsamic vinegar to the mixture, blend to combine.

Instructions:

  1. Add all ingredients over ice in a Collins glass and top with Lagunitas Hoppy Refresher Soda. 
  2. Garnish with a lemon peel.

     
For more info: 

Check out the "Sunday Morning" 2022 Food Issue Recipe Index for more menu suggestions, from all of the chefs, cookbook authors, flood writers and restaurateurs featured on our program.

First published on November 18, 2022 / 2:03 PM

