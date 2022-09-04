HIMARS: How it's changing Ukraine's fight against Russia Since the United States provided Ukraine with 16 High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (or HIMARS), the launchers are changing the face of battle, becoming a key weapon in Ukraine's counteroffensive against invading Russian forces. CBS News national security correspondent David Martin visits the Lockheed Martin plant where the highly-effective precision rocket launchers are built; and a test range where HIMARS crews are trained to "shoot and scoot."