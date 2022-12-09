Filmmaker Alexandra Pelosi on her father Paul Pelosi's recovery: "The emotional scars, I don't know if those ever heal"

Filmmaker Alexandra Pelosi, the youngest daughter of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, has a new documentary about her mother, "Pelosi in the House," premiering on HBO next week. Not in the film, however, is the brutal hammer attack on her father by an intruder in their San Francisco home on October 28. In a revealing interview with John Dickerson for "CBS Sunday Morning," Alexandra Pelosi says her father's scars are healing but that the emotional damage may never go away.

The interview will be broadcast on "Sunday Morning" December 11 on CBS and streamed on Paramount+.

"He is getting better every day, thank you for asking," Alexandra told Dickerson. "The scars are healing. I mean, he looks like Frankenstein. The scars are healing. but I think the emotional scars, I don't know if those ever heal."

Adding to the emotional scars from the attack for the whole family is how some outsiders have reacted. "I haven't slept since the night my father was attacked," Alexandra said, noting others have used the attack for political advantage.

"I don't care who you are and who you vote for. Nobody should think it is funny than an 82-year-old man got attacked in the middle of the night," she says. "And yet, like, a sitting governor and a wannabe governor and members of Congress were laughing about it."

She says her father is the breakout star of her mother's life, and of the documentary she's made.

Pelosi talks with Dickerson about her film; growing up in the Pelosi household; and what it was like being inside the Capitol on January 6, 2021, as it was being stormed by violent insurrectionists searching for her mother.

