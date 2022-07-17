Gabby Giffords on moving forwards When Arizona Congresswoman Gabby Giffords was shot in the head by a gunman in 2011, she began a path towards recovery that is ongoing, as she struggles with a brain disorder known as aphasia. Her improbable and inspiring journey, as both a victim and an advocate for gun legislation, is captured in a new documentary, "Gabby Giffords Won't Back Down." Correspondent Ben Tracy talks with Giffords and her husband, Senator Mark Kelly, and with filmmakers Betsy West and Julie Cohen, about her resilience, her musicality, and her optimism that our country's plague of gun violence can be addressed.