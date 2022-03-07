Want to help people in Ukraine? Here are ways to donate

Thousands of refugees leave Ukraine, women and children flee as the men remain to fight

Americans eager to help the people of Ukraine as Russia's military pounds the Eastern European country can donate to a range of organizations already offering support.

An estimated 1.5 million people have fled Ukraine for neighboring countries, while European Union officials predict that as many as 7 million could eventually be displaced. Following is a list of charities and other groups that are soliciting donations to help Ukrainians.

Airbnb.org. Airbnb's nonprofit is asking people — especially those residing in European nations near Ukraine — to sign up to provide temporary housing for Ukrainian refugees or donate to their stays. The San Francisco-based company is also pledging to shelter up to 100,000 fleeing Ukraine.

CARE. The international humanitarian group is providing food, water and other items to families fleeing violence in Ukraine. Contribute here.

Convoy of Hope. The disaster relief group says it's partnering with a local Polish organization to provide meals to refugees entering Poland, as well as to deliver food, water and other basics across the region. Donate here.

CORE. The emergency response nonprofit is on the ground in Poland, distributing hygiene kits and thermal blankets, as well as emergency cash assistance to help families resettle. Contribute here.

Mobilizing our response in Ukraine and nearby countries: https://t.co/6KSgP1MRLK — Doctors w/o Borders (@MSF_USA) March 1, 2022

Doctors Without Borders. Staffers with the medical relief organization remain in Ukraine and are "seeking ways to respond to the medical and humanitarian needs as the conflict evolves." Offer support here.

International Committee of the Red Cross. The Swiss-based organization is supporting the work of the Ukrainian Red Cross in helping those impacted by the war. Donate to the ICRC.

International Medical Corps. The first responders' organization has teams inside Ukraine and in the surrounding regions to offer medical and mental health services. Link to contribute.

Internews. Supports independent media and at-risk journalists in 100 countries, with regional hubs including in Kyiv. Donate here.

"Keep Ukraine's media going" is a GoFundMe campaign for journalists around Ukraine that also aims to help reporters relocate and continue their work from neighboring countries. Donations can be made here.

Kyiv Independent. The English-language news site has launched a GoFundMe campaign asking for support.

The 762 Project. Volunteers have been collecting, analyzing and posting information about Russia's troop buildup along Ukraine's border for much of the past year. Support the project here.

The #NBU has transferred for the National Guard of Ukraine UAH 450 million collected on a special account to raise funds for Ukraine’s Armed Forces. #StandWithUkraine https://t.co/e1L6ktOhd5 — NationalBankUkraine (@NBUkraine_eng) February 27, 2022

Razom for Ukraine. Started in 2014 and devoted to building a stronger democracy in Ukraine, the nonprofit is now "focused on purchasing medical supplies for critical situations like blood loss and other tactical medicine items." Here's a list of supplies it has purchased already and an appeal for more support.

Sunflower of Peace. The nonprofit's current mission involves providing medical and humanitarian aid to people impacted by violence in Ukraine. It's accepting donations through its Facebook page.

UNICEF. The global group devoted to safeguarding children is working to provide humanitarian supplies to families without safe water or electricity due to the conflict. Contributions can be made here.

United Way Worldwide. The world's biggest privately funded nonprofit has set up a relief fund in response to the intensifying humanitarian crisis to provide transportation, shelter, food and medicine, including infant supplies such as baby formula. Donations to the United for Ukraine Fund can be made here.

Voices of Children. The Ukraine-based charitable foundation has been offering psychological counseling, including art therapy, for children affected by war in the country's east since 2015, according to its site. The group is currently helping children and families across Ukraine, including helping with evacuations.

World Central Kitchen. Founded by world-renowned chef José Andrés after an earthquake devastated Haiti in 2010, the group provides meals to people in need around the globe. Andrés is now feeding Ukrainian refugees at the Polish border. Those wanting to help finance the group can do so here.