"Sunday Morning" Full Episode 1/23 Hosted by Jane Pauley. In our cover story, Mark Whitaker looks into suggestions to limit the wealth of the super-rich. Plus: Mo Rocca talks with Christine Baranski, star of "The Good Fight" and "The Gilded Age"; Ben Mankiewicz sits down with 92-year-old character actor James Hong; Serena Altschul explores the history of Architectural Digest magazine; David Pogue visits a Smithsonian exhibition on the future; David Martin examines Vladimir Putin's intentions in Ukraine; and Luke Burbank joins a hardy band of swimmers in the chilly waters of San Francisco Bay.