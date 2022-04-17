Watch CBS News

Writer Delia Ephron on love, cancer and second chances

Author and screenwriter Delia Ephron, who is no stranger to romantic storylines, has lately been living one – having lost her first husband, she married a man she'd first dated half a century ago. But their wedding occurred in the hospital, where she was undergoing chemotherapy for leukemia. CBS News' Dr. Jon LaPook talks with Ephron about her memoir, "Left on Tenth: A Second Chance at Life"; about a gut-punch of a medical prognosis; and how love kept her going.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.