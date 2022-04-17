Writer Delia Ephron on love, cancer and second chances Author and screenwriter Delia Ephron, who is no stranger to romantic storylines, has lately been living one – having lost her first husband, she married a man she'd first dated half a century ago. But their wedding occurred in the hospital, where she was undergoing chemotherapy for leukemia. CBS News' Dr. Jon LaPook talks with Ephron about her memoir, "Left on Tenth: A Second Chance at Life"; about a gut-punch of a medical prognosis; and how love kept her going.