Book excerpt: "Every Good Boy Does Fine" by Jeremy Denk

My happiest time was spent cross-legged on the living room floor, in my pajamas, immersed in the bottom shelf with all the records. I worked my way through the One Hundred Greatest Hits. I air-conducted the Air on the G String, Ride of the Valkyries, and Peer Gynt. Venturing farther into the stack, I found two Freudian orchestral discs, my Dad's favorites: Saint-Saëns's Organ Symphony and Mahler's Titan.

One unusual day, Dad beckoned me away from my spot on the floor. He wanted us to listen to the Saint-Saëns on the couch together. I snuggled into the cushions. I heard deep bass notes circling, aspiring, giving up again. A theme in doubt. Music losing steam, searching for an exit. My dad murmured — "Keep listening." We lay in wait like hunters. After a dark and foreboding silence, the wooden speakers vibrated with a massive C-major chord, rocking the house with triumph.

"Holy crap," Dad said. I consider that to be my first real music lesson. He seemed so happy. There was no trace of his default grumpiness.

That organ chord gave him pleasure, a dopamine burst, but Mahler brought a deeper satisfaction. He often sang the big, brassy finish of the Titan faintly to himself on Sunday afternoons, while balancing his checkbook at the table in the den.

