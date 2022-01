Architectural Digest: Celebrating home design Bold-faced names like tennis star Maria Sharapova and rocker Lenny Kravitz have pulled back the curtain on their homes for Architectural Digest, the magazine that showcases the work of the very best design in the business. Correspondent Serena Altschul looks back at the first hundred years of Architectural Digest, and visits the Condé Nast archives, to see how the magazine that has celebrated style for a century continues to evoke home.