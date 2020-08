“Desert One”: Inside the failed 1980 hostage rescue in Iran A new documentary by Academy Award-winner Barbara Kopple explores the aborted attempt to retrieve 53 Americans held by revolutionaries in the captured U.S. Embassy in Tehran. Correspondent David Martin talks to Delta Force members who survived the calamitous mission in which eight U.S. service members perished. [To find out more about “Desert One” visit desertonemovie.com.]