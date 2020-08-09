Learning curve: Higher education during COVID The coronavirus is leaving its mark on colleges and universities, perhaps permanently. With schools working hard to keep COVID-19 off-campus, 13% percent of colleges will offer online-only classes, while 35% will offer a mix of virtual and socially-distanced in-person classes. CBS News business analyst Jill Schlesinger reports on how educators and students are adjusting to an on-campus experience that will be, as one university professor describes it, "some combination of a monastery and a minimum security prison."