COVID and the looming eviction crisis Coronavirus has already had a devastating economic impact: One in four American households has experienced job loss or diminished income during the pandemic. Potentially, millions of Americans are at risk of losing their homes starting January 1, when a government moratorium on evictions ends. "Sunday Morning" senior contributor Ted Koppel talks with tenants and a landlord, and with Pulitzer Prize-winner Matthew Desmond ("Evicted: Poverty and Profit in the American City"), about an impending housing crisis.