Lizzo: For The Record She's been compared to some of the greatest singers of our time, and was named Time’s 2019 Entertainer of the Year. Melissa Jefferson, better known as Lizzo, sat down with correspondent Tracy Smith to discuss overcoming bouts of poverty, homelessness, and crippling self-doubt, and how her high school band teacher gave her the focus she needed to make her mark. (Originally broadcast October 3, 2019.)