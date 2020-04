John Slattery on playing Phyllis Schlafly’s “secret feminist” husband In the new TV series “Mrs. America,” Cate Blanchett and John Slattery star as the conservative, anti-ERA advocate Phyllis Schlafly and her husband, Fred Schlafly. In this web exclusive, correspondent Erin Moriarty talked with Slattery about how he saw his character, who'd allowed his wife tremendous freedom to campaign against women’s liberation.