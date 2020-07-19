A taste of India on the interstate At the Akal Travel Center truck stop in Laramie, Wyoming, the Indian food that Mintu Pandher and his staff are cooking up in a small kitchen attracts truckers and locals from miles around, with food they can't find anywhere else along Interstate 80. Turns out there's money in all those smells of turmeric, coriander, and other spices rarely used in truck stop cuisine: his café is a hit, especially given the changing face of trucking, since nearly 19% of long-haul truck drivers in America are now immigrants. Jim Axelrod reports. (Originally broadcast November 24, 2019.)