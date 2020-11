Heirloom beans, from Napa Valley to your mailbox Rancho Gordo, in California's Napa Valley, doesn't sell you garden-variety beans. Their heirloom beans, many from small Mexican villages where the seeds are revered like old family recipes, are a hit with upscale restaurants and a mail-order clientele. Correspondent Jonathan Vigliotti asks owner Steve Sando to spill the beans about his success.