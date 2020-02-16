Calendar: Week of February 17

Here's a look at the week ahead on our "Sunday Morning" Calendar:



Monday is Presidents Day, a day off for millions in honor of all our nation's presidents.



Tuesday marks the 90th anniversary of the discovery of Pluto, whose downgrading to a mere dwarf planet in 2006 is still protested by millions.

Passage: Our first good look at Pluto



On Wednesday, singer Smokey Robinson, widely regarded as "The King of Motown," turns 80.



Watch Smokey Robinson perform his 1981 hit, "Being With You":



Thursday sees the opening of "Countryside, The Future" at New York's Guggenheim Museum, an exhibit exploring radical changes in the world's rural areas.



"Countryside, The Future" at the Guggenheim Museum, New York City (Feb. 20-August 14)

Ticket info

In this file photo revellers of the Unidos da Tijuca samba school perform during the carnival parade at Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. YASUYOSHI CHIBA/AFP/Getty Images

Friday's the kickoff in Brazil for the colorful Rio Carnival in Rio de Janeiro, which runs through the next Tuesday.





And Saturday's the night for the NAACP Image Awards, a salute to outstanding achievements and performances by people of color, broadcast live on BET, a ViacomCBS network.