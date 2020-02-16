Calendar: Week of February 17

Here's a look at the week ahead on our "Sunday Morning" Calendar:
Monday is Presidents Day, a day off for millions in honor of all our nation's presidents.
- Washington's Birthday Celebration, at Mount Vernon, Feb. 17 beginning at 9 a.m.
Tuesday marks the 90th anniversary of the discovery of Pluto, whose downgrading to a mere dwarf planet in 2006 is still protested by millions.
On Wednesday, singer Smokey Robinson, widely regarded as "The King of Motown," turns 80.
Thursday sees the opening of "Countryside, The Future" at New York's Guggenheim Museum, an exhibit exploring radical changes in the world's rural areas.
Friday's the kickoff in Brazil for the colorful Rio Carnival in Rio de Janeiro, which runs through the next Tuesday.
And Saturday's the night for the NAACP Image Awards, a salute to outstanding achievements and performances by people of color, broadcast live on BET, a ViacomCBS network.
