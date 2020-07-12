Helping communities at highest risk of COVID-19 According to the CDC, people with chronic diseases, such as obesity, hypertension and type-2 diabetes, are a staggering 12 times more likely to die from the coronavirus – and Black Americans have a higher prevalence of many of these conditions. In Baltimore, medical staff from Johns Hopkins are joining forces with "trusted messengers" – including faith leaders from a historic local mosque – to improve health outcomes for the Black community. Allison Aubrey, of National Public Radio, reports.