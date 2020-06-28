Jim Gaffigan on getting the whole lockdown thing wrong

As things begin to open up, or reclose, depending on where you live, either way I have a confession: I secretly thought this pandemic thing was going to be kind of easy for me.

See, at first I thought the quarantine was going to last two weeks. So, I was a little off.

Yeah, don't put that marker away just yet. CBS News

I also assumed quarantine life would be relaxing. Wrong again! Now before you think I'm a fool, which I am, you should understand my logic back then. You see, in early March in New York City, when there were rumblings of a possible order to "stay home," there was part of me that was like, "So, they want us to stay home? OK. I can do that!" I don't know if you could tell by looking at me, but "shelter in place" is kind of my go-to anyway. I'm what you would call indoors-y.

You have to understand, I'd been working and traveling non-stop doing what I love, but my life had lost some balance. I viewed a lockdown as a time to regroup, maybe rejuvenate. I though spending time with my family would be helpful.

It wasn't, and it isn't. But what did I know?

Back then, in early March when we were finally issued the orders to not go to work, to stay home, and in the case of New York City to not leave our apartment, I was like, "This is gonna be easy for me. This is my wheelhouse." And then when I found out ordering delivery could help small businesses, I was like, "I'm gonna be the king of the pandemic!"

Anyway, my point is, I was wrong. It's not the first time I've been wrong, but it's probably the last!



Story produced by Sara Kugel. Editor: Chad Cardin.