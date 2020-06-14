A million-dollar treasure hunt ends

An update now to a story we first told you about in 2015:

Millionaire Forrest Fenn hid a chest in the Rocky Mountains containing a fortune in gold and jewels, inspiring thousands to join the chase. CBS News

Eccentric collector Forrest Fenn said last week that someone (he won't say who) finally found the million-dollar "treasure chest" Fenn claims to have hidden somewhere in the wilds of four western states.

Would-be treasure hunters had his long cryptic poem, published in his 2010 autobiography, "The Thrill of the Chase," with nine obscure clues to go on.

And it's been reported that as many as five people have died while on the search.

Who's the rightful owner of a found treasure?

This week Fenn told the Santa Fe New Mexican, "The guy who found it does not want his name mentioned. He's from back East," adding that the discovery was confirmed by a photograph the man had sent him.

Fenn has so far not provided proof that the treasure chest has truly been found.

Asked how he felt, Fenn told the New Mexican, "I feel halfway kind of glad, halfway kind of sad because the chase is over."