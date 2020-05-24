Jim Gaffigan: Are we REALLY all in this together?

"We're all in this together."

That's one of the things we were told, right? We were told, "Wash your hands every 20 minutes." "Stand six feet apart." "Wear a mask." "Stay home." "But remember, we're all in this together."

Are we?

Well, as a result of following those orders, my hands hurt, I'm lonely, and I essentially have the social life of the Unabomber.

In some ways, we really are "all in this together." This is a global pandemic. Yeah, in other countries they are cheering on their health care workers, and slowly losing their minds also.

As a country, we're all in this together? I don't know about that. I mean, the virus has hit different parts of the country at different times, and we all know different socio-economic and racial groups have been affected differently.

People protesting steps taken to combat a public health emergency, demonstrating that we are not all in this together. CBS News

Heck, I don't even know if my immediate family is all in this together. My kids, when I take their screens, I don't feel like we are all in this together.

And my wife, let's just say she hasn't liked me for a while, and I see her point.

Maybe when they said We're all in this together they were talking about the voices in our heads. It may surprise you, but I have many voices in my head. The two loudest ones right now are the one that says, "We're all gonna be fine," and the other that says, "We're all gonna die."

Of course, both these voices are wrong.

But those two voices, and me? WE ARE ALL IN THIS TOGETHER!

You can do it, Me!

Thanks, Me!

I'm not sure how much longer I can do this...



