On a pedestal: A tribute to monumental women

At a time when many statues of controversial historical figures are coming down, some lofty women are going up. In New York City's Central Park, a monument has been unveiled honoring women's suffrage pioneers Sojourner Truth, Susan B. Anthony and Elizabeth Cady Stanton. Correspondent Faith Salie talks with sculptor Meredith Bergmann about the Women's Rights Pioneers Monument marking the 100th anniversary of the 19th amendment; and with Rutgers professor Salamishah Tillet about the fraught history of the suffrage movement.
