“Sunday Morning” Full Episode 12/27 Guest host Lee Cowan says "Hail and Farewell" to some of the creative, inspiring and newsworthy men and women we lost this year, in addition to the less-famous whose families are marking their passing from COVID-19. Plus: Susan Spencer looks at the psychological imperative of planning, especially when plans are upended; David Pogue reminds us of "good" news from 2020; Dr. Jon LaPook honors medical workers who've put their lives in jeopardy; Michelle Miller examines feelings of grief, and of hope for the New Year; and Mo Rocca looks back at the life of TV pitchman Sy Sperling, who was not only the founder of Hair Club for Men, but also a client.