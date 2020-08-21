From 2011: Finding their voices – Understanding stuttering For the estimated three million Americans and 65 million worldwide who stutter, the 2010 movie "The King's Speech," by screenwriter David Seidler (a stutterer himself), brought stuttering into the spotlight. In this report originally broadcast on “Sunday Morning” on January 30, 2011, correspondent Mo Rocca talks to young stutterers, a speech therapist, and researchers at Purdue University’s Stuttering Project, and visits a workshop run by the organization Stuttering Association for the Young (formerly known as Our Time), to demystify a condition that's been around since man has been speaking.