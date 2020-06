Regional theatres prepare for re-opening night For regional theatres, returning from a pandemic shutdown is requiring some big changes – for actors, crew, and audiences. Correspondent Rita Braver talks with the artistic directors of the Barrington Stage Company in Pittsfield, Mass., and the Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company in Washington, D.C., and with Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Michael R. Jackson, about how they are adjusting to conditions created by COVID-19.