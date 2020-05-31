The death of George Floyd, and calls for justice The death of a Minneapolis man in police custody last Monday has spurred a nationwide explosion of grief and anger. Jeff Pegues looks at the events of the past week and talks to the family and girlfriend of George Floyd, whose arrest and detention was recorded on video for the world to watch in horror; with civil rights attorney Benjamin Crump; and with the mayor of Minneapolis, Jacob Frey, whose city was the first to erupt in street protests and unrest.