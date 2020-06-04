The art of Christo (1935-2020)

Christo, right, and his partner Jeanne-Claude speak during a press conference for their exhibition "Over the River: A Work in Progress" at the Fondation de lHermitage in Lausanne, Switzerland, Wednesday, Feb. 11, 2009. The artists' planned work, "Over The River," conceived in 1992, was to have been erected in Summer 2012, with the artists planning to suspend 5.9 miles of silvery fabric panels in sections above a 42-mile stretch of the Arkansas River, in Colorado. The death in 2009 of Jeanne-Claude, and years of court fights over the project, led Christo to abandon it.