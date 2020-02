Toni Basil, choreographer to the stars Long before the recording artist, actress, dancer, choreographer and music video director Toni Basil had a worldwide hit with her 1981 pop tune, "Mickey," she was instructing the likes of Elvis Presley and Ann-Margret in how to move, and recently she was taught Leonardo DiCaprio to dance like it was 1969 in Quentin Tarantino's "Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood." Kristine Johnson reports.