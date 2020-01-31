Chinese official says their slow response worsened virus outbreak
The most recent case in the U.S. is a man who hadn't visited China, but contracted the virus from his wife, a worrying development as the disease spreads.
Social media company has drawn fire for allowing hoaxes and misleading posts about the outbreak to go unchecked.
As a paying patient, there are steps you can take to potentially reduce what you owe your health care provider.
The school's University Health Services posted on Instagram that about how to "manage fears and anxiety" about coronavirus, saying xenophobia is a "common reaction."
Daniel Ament remembers vaping last September — and then waking up more than a month later after the emergency surgery.
American operates 56 flights a month between Dallas/Fort Worth and China. Pilots seek halt until coronavirus contained.
Health officials say human-to-human transmission of the coronavirus is occurring. Here's how to try and prevent it.
Automakers have suspended production, restaurants are closed and banks are making employees work from home.
The 12-member task force, led by Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar, is leading the Trump administration's efforts to monitor and mitigate the spread of the virus.
The passengers are staying at an air reserve base near Los Angeles voluntarily for up to 14 days to be checked out.
New 2018 data shows at least a temporary halt to a downward trend; reduced death rates for cancer and overdoses are credited.
These are the most common causes of death in the U.S., according to the CDC.
The coronavirus and Corona beer are not connected.
Airlines including Delta, United, Air Canada, Air France and British Airways are suspending or cancelling flights.
Regulators warn manufacturer against claiming that its hand sanitizer products can protect against viruses.